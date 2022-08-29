Britney Spears confesses that she thought they were trying to kill her

american singer Britney Spears which last November won the legal battle that put an end to 13 years of guardianship over his person and his assets, She has opened up about that stage admitting she was scared and felt like it was nothing.

“I share this because I want people to know that I am human. I feel victimized after these experiences. And how can I get over it, if I don’t talk about it?” She admits in a 22-minute audio, in which she says she has rejected millionaire interviews to tell.

His father, Jamie Spears, took over his personal life and finances in 2008, after an erratic behavior of the singer, now 40 years old.

“Even today I don’t know what I really did, but he wouldn’t let me see anyone. Nothing made sense. (…) I had to do everything they told me. They told me that I was fat every day, that I had to go to the gym I don’t remember ever feeling so demoralized, or being made to feel like nothing. I agreed because I was scared,” she stresses.

The audio was published on Sunday afternoon on his YouTube account and he remembers how in all that time he did not stop working, although his state at that time did not allow him to give his best.: “My performances in Las Vegas were horrible”, confess.

With her voice broken at times, the American pop icon admits her bewilderment about what was happening around her. At one rehearsal she said no to a dance move, she points out, and the next day she was told she needed to be admitted to a mental health facility.

“If you don’t go, we will go to court, there will be a big trial and you will lose,” he says his father told him.

Spears shares what happened already as a free woman and after launching -last Friday- a duet with the British Elton John, “Hold Me Closer” his first single since his album “Glory” (2016) and the first since his guardianship ended.

She didn’t want to talk about it before, says the singer, because “it’s incredibly offensive, sad and abusive.”

Her account emphasizes that it hurt her to feel used by her family and especially the lack of support from her mother, who did not stand up for her or help her find a lawyer.

“They put me in a mental state to make me feel that I needed them. (…) I knew in the depths of my heart that I had not done anything wrong,” says Spears after confessing that she came to think that they were trying to kill her.

“He was a machine, a fucking machine, not even human. It was crazy how hard she worked. And the only time I spoke and that I said ‘no’ in rehearsals to a fucking dance move they got mad,” adds the artist, mother of two and recently married to Iranian-American model and actor Sam Asghari.

The reaction of his family to these confessions was immediate. “All your life I have tried to support your dreams and wishes to the best of my ability (…) I have never turned my back on you! Your rejections the countless times I flew (to see you) or called you made me feel hopeless. I tried everything,” her mother, Lynne Spears, wrote on Instagram.