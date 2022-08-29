Britney Spears closes her Instagram and charges against her family and then regrets: “I did everything out of fear” – Music

When it seemed that everything was starting to get back on track in the life of Britney Spears, there is always an unexpected twist that manages to tarnish the singer’s reputation. After getting rid of her father’s legal guardianship and managing to get married, she reveals her bad relationship with her two teenage children; after announcing that she is pregnant, she loses her little one; and after managing to record together with the very Elton Johndeletes his Twitter profile and charges against his father.

And it is that despite the fact that we think that the singer has taken the reins of her life again, the truth is that she is far from achieving it. Her state of mental health -although she is recovering- is not at her best, and there are still situations that overwhelm her without her being able to do much to control them.

We have experienced the most current example this weekend, when the princess of pop launched together with Elton John your long-awaited collaboration, “Hold me closer”, returning to the forefront of music six years after its last release. The artist celebrated it like this last Friday on Twitter after closing her Instagram profile, something that has caught all her fans by surprise, who do not understand this latest movement.

I was euphoric, that’s obvious. The artist appeared commenting on how she felt having this new opportunity after collaborating with one of the greatest artists on our planet, something that she even Elton John He felt proud, since even he himself shared a short fragment of the video.

The song has been a very successful release, reaching number 1 in a large number of countries, but it seems that this has not been enough for it to be released. Britney Spears has managed to keep his spirits up throughout the weekend despite the fact that his video clip has already accumulated more than four million views on YouTube since its premiere.

It seems that the decision to disappear from social networks is the singer’s escape route from the comments of her detractors, since right now we can only find her on Twitter, where she decided to share an audio of more than twenty minutes in the that his father was once again in the spotlight.

After her role as a mother was questioned, her husband highlighting the bad relationship she currently maintains britney with her children or after criticism of sharing more than questionable videos, the artist is deleting all her traces of the internet to clean up her image, but she cannot resist screwing up from time to time as she has done this weekend.

On these lines you can see two videos that represent that monologue of more than twenty minutes that the singer has marked and that she later had to eliminate so as not to get into more trouble after the heat. In it, she has publicly reflected on what she has had to put up with regarding her guardianship, which has kept her away from the world.

“How could they get away with it?”was questioned Britney Spears when referring to his family, which has made his life impossible. She knows that her words can have a terrible media impact, and it has been so because here we are all commenting on her latest statements.

After sharing that she now feels a little safer to share her thoughts, which go from the night it all started to the end, revealing that this entire process was completely premeditated and authorized by her parents, as she has also accused the mother to collaborate with the ideas of her father.

Also, britney He has detailed in this audio the verbal abuse he has experienced from his own family, ensuring that they forced him to maintain his figure in an extreme way and thus be able to continue to position himself in the music industry business. They are some very harsh statements that she has later eliminated, probably because she has repented or by legal recommendation.

The fact is that it shows that the pop princess has not overcome this traumatic stage at all and still wants to be able to tell the whole truth one day. The truth is that it is something that has a lot of media interest and she knows it, but it is also likely that everything will turn against her, so she is cautious.