Britney Spears and Elton John premiere their long-awaited duet

Pop icons Britney Spears and Elton John have released their long-awaited joint collaboration “Hold Me Closer,” a song whose name is taken from the hit “Tiny Dancer,” released by the British musician in 1971.

After several weeks in which the two artists used their social networks to joke around and preview part of the content of this collaboration, the song is now available on both music platforms and on Elton John’s YouTube channel.

It is a disco song influenced by the ‘dance’ genre in which there is no lack of references to other works by both singers throughout its almost three and a half minute duration.

And it is that, although it is deeply marked by “Tiny Dancer”, the song also winks at other compositions such as “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”, which Elton John released in 1976. The option to previously save this single was enabled at early last August and recently there were even rumors that it had been leaked.

After this, all kinds of theories circulated on social networks about how fans had been able to access the song, the theme and the style of it.

In addition, the cover of this joint work was published on August 8, and on the 19th of this month, fans already knew its official title.