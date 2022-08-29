Blanca Suárez changes her look with ‘shaggy’ bangs

The actress brings with her one of the most difficult and complicated hair trends to wear. The shaggy fringe, that mythical super short fringe that we have seen on stars like Úrsula Corberó or Emma Watson that awaits as many detractors as admirers. Possibly more of the former. But for the simple reason that it is a cut that does not flatter all faces. In the case of Blanca SuarezIt’s weird that it doesn’t feel good. In fact, it is not the first time that she has worn it, and it would not surprise us in the least if, thanks to her new look, she would return to being fashionable among those who are not afraid of anything.

When the protagonist of ‘Las Chicas del Cable’ appeared on the red carpet of the presentation of the film ‘The test’All eyes focused on her. How not to do it? Blanca arrived with a new image change starring a mane a shade -or several- darker in natural brown and hints of hazelnut that gives it a lot of shine and texture and with a most striking fringe that, although complicated, wears it divinely.

Sergio R. Moreno

His look was not far behind either. With a brown leather jacket With a lapel collar and a marked belt to fit the waist, the outfit seemed to be made up of a most explosive minidress.

But no, if we look a little more in detail we can see how, below it, you can see what appear to be some lace shorts in light blue that he combined with some ‘Mary Jane’ style pumps super timeless.

Blanca Suárez’s ‘baby bang’ bangs

Sergio R. Moreno

On any other occasion her styling would have been the real subject of interest, but her new ‘beauty’ look made by Maria Roberts by Studio25 It has attracted so much attention among its followers that it has immediately gone into the background. It is not surprising.

Blanca’s bangs are straight, faded and parted in the middle.. That is, natural and carefree. Among the many advantages it has, it stands out above all how comfortable it is to comb, although there are many more: it rejuvenates the face, feels good, hides imperfections, beautifies the features…

Although not everything was going to be good, and it is that -unfortunately- it is a fringe that does not suit everyone and that, in addition, needs a routine care with which visits to the hairdresser are mandatory every time it grows a little.

Blanca Suárez has not been inconvenienced by this inconvenience and has not hesitated to surprise with her new ‘beauty’ look. What do you think?