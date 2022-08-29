Black Adam, The Rock releases Pierce Brosnan character poster

Actor Dwayne Johnson gives fans a small preview by releasing the poster of the film with Doctor Fate / Kate Nelson

Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on show news Black Adam will hit theaters in a couple of months and will mark Dwayne Johnson’s highly anticipated DC Comics universe debut. The Rock is joined by a stellar cast of actors, including Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate / Kent Nelson. Just the former wrestler has published on social networks the poster of the film with the character played by Brosnan. In a recent interview, the former James Bond talked about the character being the “eldest” of DC characters and called Nelson’s relationship with the ancient helmet of Nabu “almost like a drug addiction.” “I’m the oldest of the group,” explained Pierce Brosnan. “They assured me that he is one of the oldest characters in the pantheon of comic book characters. He is an archaeologist.”

Pierce Brosnan tells his Doctor Fate deepening



Black Adam, The Rock publishes a photo from the costume set The actor then explained some characteristics of the character he plays: “He has the power to predict the future, to resurrect the dead and to teleport wearing a golden helmet. This object is a blessing and a curse. In some ways it is almost In addition to Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan, Black Adam also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi. directed by Jaume Collet-Serra Although there are many interesting characters to see in Black Adam, there will be no Superman or Shazam cameo.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Twitterclick on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies

