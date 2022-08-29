Black Adam, The Rock releases Pierce Brosnan character poster
Actor Dwayne Johnson gives fans a small preview by releasing the poster of the film with Doctor Fate / Kate Nelson
Black Adam will hit theaters in a couple of months and will mark Dwayne Johnson’s highly anticipated DC Comics universe debut. The Rock is joined by a stellar cast of actors, including Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate / Kent Nelson. Just the former wrestler has published on social networks the poster of the film with the character played by Brosnan. In a recent interview, the former James Bond talked about the character being the “eldest” of DC characters and called Nelson’s relationship with the ancient helmet of Nabu “almost like a drug addiction.” “I’m the oldest of the group,” explained Pierce Brosnan. “They assured me that he is one of the oldest characters in the pantheon of comic book characters. He is an archaeologist.”
Pierce Brosnan tells his Doctor Fate
The actor then explained some characteristics of the character he plays: “He has the power to predict the future, to resurrect the dead and to teleport wearing a golden helmet. This object is a blessing and a curse. In some ways it is almost In addition to Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan, Black Adam also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi. directed by Jaume Collet-Serra Although there are many interesting characters to see in Black Adam, there will be no Superman or Shazam cameo.
Many DC Comics fans have in fact wondered if they were surprised within the film, considering that Black Adam and Shazam have a long history and that The Rock has loudly declared that it wants a showdown with Superman. Director Jaume Collett-Serra instead stated during San Diego Comic-Con that Zachary Levi and Henry Cavill will not appear in Black Adam. The Black Adam film will be released in Italy on October 20 and tells the adventures of the character created by DC Comics, a real anti-hero. The comic was created in 1945 by Otto Binder and CC Back and was born as an enemy of Shazam, superhero who in 2019 starred in the film of the same name starring Zachary Levi