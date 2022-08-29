Bewilderment to CM: ‘Other than shame, Mou trapped by Allegri. Juve does not shoot on goal, what mistakes by Inzaghi! And on CR7-Napoli … ‘| First page

Bewildered, is Cristiano Ronaldo a good deal at Napoli? And for whom?

«In the meanders of society I do not enter. I’m just saying that Cristiano ensures Osimhen’s goals, but from a technical point of view it is certainly not a bargain for Napoli. But the points of view are not just technical. If they give you 100 million and pay you 75% of your salary, then the matter must be considered. However, with a fundamental premise “

Which?

“If Naples thinks it has another Maradona, it is very wrong.”

Maradona arrived when he was 24, Cristiano is 37: beyond the judgment on the two, there is also this data, right?

«Yes, true, but above all I would say that Maradona was loved and respected by all comrades, Cristiano minds his own business. He has always done them. He is not a leader, he has a great personality but he invests in himself ».

Remaining with the strikers: What does Belotti add to Roma?

«A lot, because Roma need goals. On action he scored only one goal, to Salernitana with a long shot. Otherwise Smalling and Abraham’s goals came from a corner. Mourinho can also let Belotti and Abraham play together, I think it’s a solution ».

Mourinho played two games against Juve. First he understood little, then he overturned it with the changes.

“But we have to say that in the beginning he got it badly wrong. He fell into Allegri’s trap ».

At half-time he told the players he was ashamed of them: Mou’s usual excesses.

“In fact, perhaps he should have thought about himself and his mistakes.”

How did Juve seem to you?

«He found the goal conceded, this made it easier. But Juve didn’t bring players into the area, they never shot on goal ».

Vlahovic has scored so far on a penalty (Sassuolo) and free-kick (Roma).

«Vlahovic is the biggest of Allegri’s solutions, but you have to put him in a position to play. And so far it hasn’t happened. What is strange is that Juve’s mistakes are perpetuated ».

What do you mean?

«Paredes arrives, but Paredes is a halfback who plays in his own half, not in that of the others. And I don’t think it solves Allegri’s problems ».

What football is being played in Serie A?

«A football that has lost the taste for the difficult, this is our great limitation, also a consequence of the lack of quality around. Mind it: you get to the edge of the area and then lean on the wings, which cross with the defense inevitably deployed. Nobody shoots anymore, if not taking advantage of the second balls that come out of the area. We are all playing with the easy pass. And then there is another thing to underline ».

Thing?

“What strikes me is the summer confusion. This is the real trait of this beginning of the season. There are too many coaching mistakes. We said about Mourinho and Allegri, Inzaghi was also wrong, and also Sarri, who won against Inter with players he had kept on the bench ».

What do you charge them for these widespread errors?

«To the very hasty preparation, based on speed, because you have to play for three months – until the World Cup – and it is useless to look for resistance. Our teams have made a short preparation by traveling the world to cash. This market became infinite with the early start of the championship, there was no way for the coaches to enter the group, understand it, shape it. But it’s also happening in the Premier League, take a look at the standings, Arsenal in the lead, Chelsea sixth, Liverpool in sensational delay. There is a common inadequacy ».

Is there anyone, any coach I mean, who – managing these difficulties – is doing better than others?

«It is no coincidence that Atalanta and Turin are in the lead. Gasperini and Juric play the same way, with a vertical kick. They play simple, it’s a tough game and as long as they have a leg they keep going. In this period they are the most guaranteed coaches ».