Beware of false messages due to failures in your banking app

One of the benefits of having a mobile banking application is that you can carry out several procedures that you would previously have to go to an ATM or branch to carry out. These became even more popular at the time of the pandemic, because with many people protected by the Covid-19 quarantine, in this one you could make transfers and various service payments from your cell phone.

But having your bank information at hand can be a double-edged sword, because in case of theft or loss of your cell phone, you leave vulnerable data with which they can misuse your data and even leave you without money. In recent days, anomalies have been detected in the BBVA app formerly known as Bancomer, where cyber hackers take advantage of system failures to send false technical support messages to access passwords and information that you can save on your cell phone. Here we tell you how it works and what you can do to avoid it

What to check when downloading a mobile banking app?

Whether from BBVA, Santander or Banorte, when you download a banking application on your cell phone, you have to electronically sign a Single Digital Contract, which clarifies the responsibilities of the user and the bank, as well as what must be carried out. out in case of theft or loss of your cell phone.

The BBVA app marks the following, “in the event of damage, theft or loss of the access card, mobile device and/or the Security Device, (the user) must immediately notify the Bank through the Service Center Telefónica del Banco, to prevent any unauthorized third party from making improper use. Upon receipt of said notice, the Bank will cancel the refueled means of access and provide a report or folio number, so that from that moment its responsibility ceases. Any charges made through electronic means after the report will be the responsibility of the Bank.

This says that, by accepting the responsibilities of the Single Digital Contract, you agree that in the event that your cell phone is stolen or lost, you must immediately notify the bank so that charges made to your account are covered by from the bank. And that passwords are your responsibility.

Fraud in BBVA, Santander and Banorte apps

Recently, problems have arisen for users of banking apps such as BBVA, Santander or Banorte, in which cyber hackers have taken the opportunity to send messages from fake technicians to support or follow up on complaints where they have access to your cell phone through a link. and the data that you can save, to dispose of your money and do other types of fraud.

How to avoid these frauds?

Avoid opening links and falling into phishing fraud where through these links, they access your data, passwords and other personal information that you may have on your cell phone. For this, do not accept help from so-called BBVA, Santander or Banorte personnel and only make changes through the bank’s official telephone line, these usually start with 800, or from a Mexico City location.

It is also recommended to have the service numbers of your bank at hand, as well as check the different types of insurance that can cover you in case of card theft or loss.

