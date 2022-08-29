Ben Affleck’s emotional dedication to Jennifer Lopez’s children in his wedding speech

The couple of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, had their first official wedding in July, although it was unexpected and almost secret, since only some of their children were with them. It was a surprise in Las Vegas by all standards, as the actress announced in her newsletter, On the JLo. “In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.” But, for both of them it was not enough, that’s why they thought of having a bigger celebration with their friends and closest beings.

Many guests were expected for this new feast, including the best friend of BenMatt Damon, and his brother Casey Affleckwho unfortunately was unable to attend. For this second wedding that took place in Georgia, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were surrounded by friends and family. probably for this reason Affleck gave a speech described by US Weekly as “Passionate and moving”; in which there was special mention for the couple’s children.

Ben Affleck instead of lamenting for not having been able to marry earlier Jennifer Lopez, was grateful; Well, if that wedding in the early 2000s when they were both in a couple during their first period together, they probably would not have had their children as a result of their love with other couples. “The children are the blessing and the gift that happened because they were not married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason”; he reported on the sayings of Afflecka nearby source that was present .

The five heirs even accompanied the newlyweds on their honeymoon in Paris. For the glamorous party in Georgia, the twins of Jennifer LopezEmme and Max, teamed up with their new step-siblings, the children of Ben AffleckViolet, Seraphina and Samuel, by all wearing white.

Source: Twitter

Bennifer, as the couple used to be called Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck, is one of the most beloved in the world of entertainment and Hollywood. Both actors at their wedding have been happy with the large family, which they have gathered and for which they set out to find a spacious mansion. Currently, they live in California, in the city of Los Angeles, in a luxurious property.