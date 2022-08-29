Ben Affleck will play Batman again in the movie “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”

american actor Ben Affleck will play Batman again in the next movie”Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom“, a role he has played since 2016 and in three films so far.

the news was confirmed by “Aquaman 2” star Jason Momoathrough a publication on Instagram, in which he assured that “great things are coming” for this sequel.

“Reunited Bruce and Arthur. I love you and I miss you. The Warner Bros studio tours just explored the backlot well. Discovered on the set. Great things are coming for Aquaman 2. All my aloha,” Momoa said in the post.

However, the relevance of the role that It will be Affleck’s turn in this new feature film that will be released in 2023 And it’s in post-production.

The actor and producer, winner of two Oscars, he already played batman in “The Justice League” (2017), “Suicide Squad” and in “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016). Also, His participation in the film “The Flash” has already been confirmed, also for 2023.

The sequel to Aquaman will be released on March 17 in the United States.directed by James Wan from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and starring Momoa, Affleck, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren and Randall Park.

It should be noted that there are two “Batman” today: First of all, there is the version of Robert Pattinson in your own universe, while the one personified by Ben Affleck is found in the well-known “Extended Universe of DC Comics”, where plot elements, settings, cast and characters come together in common.

Jason Momoa, one of the highest paid Hollywood stars of 2022

The 41-year-old actor and producer integrates the ranking of Hollywood movie stars with better salaries so far in 2022, for which you will receive salary for once again interpreting the famous “King of the Seven Seas”.

As reported by the magazine VarietyMomoa signed a “special” contract after the film exceeded 1.1 billion dollars in grosses in 2018 and he was proposed to make the sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, since the agreement stipulated that he should be paid double for the new production. In this way, Momoa will charge 15 million dollars for the film that will be released early next year.