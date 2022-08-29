Ben Affleck: ex-wife Jennifer Garner would be happy to get rid of him – People – Culture

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were together for 13 years, the product of which three children were born: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. They married in 2005 after the actor had a relationship with Jennifer Lopez that did not reach the altar, as the stars broke off the commitment.

However, the love between the two blossomed again. Affleck ended his marriage to Garner and JLo put aside her courtship with baseball player Alex Rodríguez. As they know no limits, they were married a few days ago in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas, United States.

after the wedding, Garner has remained silent about the directions her ex-husband took, but it seems that she would be happyas revealed by a source close to the specialized media ‘Page Six’: “I’m sure she’s delighted to get rid of her fourth child.”

She loved him with all her heart

Why would he be nicknamed the ‘fourth son’? The statement obtained by the aforementioned means has a peculiarity, since it is ensured that The also actress cared so much for Affleck to the point of considering him a son more than her husband.

Even though he has found a new opportunity with the interpreter of ‘On the Floor’, Garner would still keep an eye on him: “She is a great mother, she has really taken care of those children, and it is great that she no longer has to have a fourth child. (…) If he has another episode or gets out of the car, it would be her problem.”

He appreciates it very much. Therefore, she would be there for him in difficult moments without abandoning his own life. “She loved him with all her heart. I’m sure she wanted Ben to be happy, but she has her boyfriend,” the source concluded.

Why did Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck split?

The shadow of alcohol would have been present during the marriage. The protagonist of ‘Pearl Harbor’ and ‘Batman vs. Superman: the origin of justice ‘he accepted that he drank a lot, so he had family problems.

“I said: ‘I can’t leave because of my children, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” Affleck said in an interview with The Howard Stern Show.

When the link ended in 2018, the actor entered rehabilitation for alcohol addiction, according to the magazine ‘People’. Overcoming the difficulty, he said that if he stayed by Gerner’s side “he would probably still be drinking. It’s part of why I started drinking…because he was hooked.”

Jennifer Garner invited to the wedding

Of course, the relationship between the two would not have deteriorated at all. According to information from the media ‘Page Six’, Gerner was invited to the celebration for Ben and JLo’s wedding that took place on a farm in Georgia, United States. But due to the complicated schedule that he manages, she could not attend and instead the three children they have in common went.

The marriage took place in Las Vegas, United States.

“There is nothing more important to her than the happiness of her children, so the fact that they feel welcome and comfortable and have joined JLo and her family is the best thing she could ask for,” a source commented.

The couple of Hollywood stars is in full happiness: they have been seen on their honeymoon and touring some streets of Europe. However, the “Queen of the Bronx” is also somewhat upset after learning that videos were leaked online in which she is seen singing to Affleck during the party in Georgia.

“This was taken without our permission, period (…). I don’t know where everyone is getting it from because we had confidentiality agreements,” she criticized. The artist’s fury originated in part because, as it is heard, she recites a track that has not been officially released.

