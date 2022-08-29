Ben Affleck: an exclusive look at the tuxedo he wore at his wedding

Earlier this summer, when Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez went to the famous A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, the actor and director put on a white tuxedo that, according to Jennifer Lopez herself in her newsletter On The JLo, picked up from your own closet.

But this weekend, during which the couple has once again celebrated their union with a more formal and larger ceremony, as befits two celebrities top notch like them, Affleck he resorted to his trusted formula. This time, however, the actor did not go out of his wardrobe and chose a style created for the occasion by Ralph Lauren, consisting of a single-button cream tuxedo with peak lapels, black bow tie, white pique shirt, black double-breasted trousers, and black patent leather shoes. The result is, as can be seen in the exclusive image, impeccable.

Ben Affleck in a tuxedo on his wedding day with Jennifer LopezCourtesy of John Russo

There are no strict rules when choosing a wedding suit, but you will never be unhappy if you opt for the classic and the eternal, as your commitment. And honestly, it’s hard to be more timeless than wearing a white tuxedo with pleated pants and patent leather shoes to celebrate one of the most important days of your life.. Also, if you match the bride, you will earn points. Ben Affleck knows it chose the same designer who made the dresses that JLo wore throughout the day. There is a lesson to be learned from this wedding. And it is that style, like a great love, never goes out of style.

This article about Ben Affleck was originally published in the US edition of GQ.