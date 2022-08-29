Because it is unfair that Victoria of the Maneskin cannot show naked breasts and Damiano can

Damiano and Victoria performing at MTV VMA 2022 (Theo Wargo / Getty Images for MTV / Paramount Global)

It seems that MTV has censored the performance of Måneskin, winners of the award for the best alternative video, during the last Video Music Awards. Fans noted how close-up clips of the performance could be seen on MTV’s social media channels, while only distant or even aerial shots aired. It is plausible that the reason for this apparent censorship lies not in Damiano’s outfit, who wore a pair of chaps that left his behind uncovered, but in the fact that Victoria lost a nipple shield while playingleaving a bare breast.

Damiano is not in fact the first artist to show off such an outfit on the MTV stage: in 1991, at the VMAs Prince sang Get Off with an intricate yellow suit cut right around the buttocks. For this complaint we are faced with a self-evident double standard case: if a man performs with his chest and butt naked no one is scandalized, if a woman is seen a nipple, the crime must be concealed immediately. This is because the female nipple is not considered a part of the body like any other (which males also have), but necessarily an erotic part, to be hidden for public decency.

In the United States, what may or may not be shown on television is regulated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). According to the FCC, a content can be considered “obscene” if it meets three criteria established by the Supreme Court: “It must appeal to the itchy interest of an average person; portray or describe sexual conduct in a manifestly offensive manner; and, as a whole, lack serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value ”. If it does not meet all three criteria, it could still be considered “indecent”. These rules were tightened precisely because of an incident similar to that of Måneskin: in 2004, at the end of his performance during the Super Bowl halftime show, Justin Timberlake tore a piece of Janet Jackson’s costume, revealing her naked breasts for about a second. The scandal was such that it ruined Janet Jackson’s career and imposed strict rules on nudity on television.

Nobody cared that the whole performance was sexually suggestive and above all, nobody cared that it was Timberlake who stripped Jackson off: the whole scandal revolved around her naked breasts, who paid the highest price for this unsolicited performance. Because Jackson had a decoration around her nipple, many of her accused her of agreeing to her gesture to get some publicity, but one need only look at the singer’s shocked expression to understand that she had by no means consented to be. undressed. Justin Timberlake, the material manager of the breast exhibition, did not suffer any consequences neither media nor work, but on the contrary his career benefited from the so-called Nipplegate.

The obscenity of the breast is a completely cultural fact: as Marilyn Yalom reconstructed in her A History of Breast, not only is breasts not considered erotic in all cultures, but even in Western cultures, they have not always had the same value. Breast, Yalom writes, has always been attributed the quality of being good or bad. Good because when nurturing the newborn or when used as a political symbol (think of the naked breast of Liberty leading the people of Delacroix). Bad when it is a woman who decides to find out, like Lady Macbeth or the prostitutes repeatedly mentioned in the Bible.

It is clear that we cannot ignore the fact that the breast is loaded with an erotic imaginary, even if of an “artificial” nature and not transversal to all eras and cultures. To say that the breasts are just something natural or even denying that it can be sexualized does not help a positive view of sexuality. The problem of the double standard in fact lies not in the eroticization of a part of the body, but in its hypocrisy: if the most explicit allusions to sex are tolerated, if a clearly erotic outfit worn by a man does not create havoc, because those few centimeters are enough accused of naked female skin to trigger the censorship? Why do two identical nipples, such as male and female, change value depending on the body they belong to? This mechanism is very evident on Instagram where a female nipple is removed at the speed of light, while the photo of Tommy Lee’s penis remained visible for more than three hours until it was removed by the author.

The alternative to the double standard cannot be the counterpart’s censorship or the sexophobic idea that the breast is only an organ used for breastfeeding. The Måneskin performance is a joyful celebration of sexuality and both Damiano and Victoria have the right to exhibit their bodies on stage as they wish. If the visibility of a female nipple becomes the only factor in determining the obscenity of an image, it is because we still cannot tolerate what that image carries with it. Not a “good” breast, which would probably be censored anyway, but a “bad” breast because it is shown with freedom and self-determination. But the breast does not have a moral connotation: the breast is a breast, and therefore it is body, nourishment, sensuality, nature. The obscenity lies only in the viewer.