Bad Bunny makes history by becoming the first foreign-speaking singer to win the MTV VMAs for Artist of the Year

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

bad bunny

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

His song “Tití Me Preguntó” also received a nomination.

Puerto Rican Bad Bunny made history this Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) by becoming the first artist who does not sing in English to win the award for best artist of the year.

your theme “Titi asked me” also received a nomination for Best Latin Award and “I behave pretty”which sings with Chencho Corleone, was nominated for song of the summer.

The reggaeton player could not collect the statuette live because at that time he was starting a performance at Yankee Stadium in New York, as part of his tour.

This year the awards were presented during a ceremony at the Prudential Center, in the town of Newark (New Jersey).

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker