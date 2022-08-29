Bad Bunny makes history by becoming the first foreign-speaking singer to win the MTV VMAs for Artist of the Year

Drafting

His song "Tití Me Preguntó" also received a nomination.

Puerto Rican Bad Bunny made history this Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) by becoming the first artist who does not sing in English to win the award for best artist of the year.

your theme “Titi asked me” also received a nomination for Best Latin Award and “I behave pretty”which sings with Chencho Corleone, was nominated for song of the summer.

The reggaeton player could not collect the statuette live because at that time he was starting a performance at Yankee Stadium in New York, as part of his tour.

This year the awards were presented during a ceremony at the Prudential Center, in the town of Newark (New Jersey).

Latin pride

Dressed in a pink satin suit and white sunglasses, the artist received the award via video connection.

“From my heart I have no words to describe what I feel, the pride I feel to be at Yankee Stadium receiving this award,” he said excitedly, with the statuette in the shape of an MTV astronaut in his arms.

“I always believed, from the beginning, that I could become great, that I could become one of the best singers in the world without having to change my culture, my language, my language, my jargon; I am Benito Antonio Martínez de Puerto Rico for the whole world,” said the artist.

The reggaeton player competed for the award with Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Lizzo.

The jackpot for Taylor Swift

However, the one who prevailed this year in the most veteran awards of MTV was the American Taylor Swift.

Your song All Too Well took away the coveted distinction for best video clip, in addition to the best long-form video and best direction.

When collecting her awards, the artist originally from Pennsylvania, who wore an Oscar de la Renta dress studded with crystals, took the opportunity to announce that on October 21 will launch Midnightstheir tenth studio album.

The album will consist of “the stories of 13 sleepless nights” distributed throughout his career, as he later explained on his social networks.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, on a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” he wrote. “(About) The floors we walked and the demons we faced. For all of us who went round and round and decided to keep the flashlights on to keep looking, hoping that maybe, when the clock strikes 12… we let’s find”.

The rest of the prizes of the night were very distributed.

The British Harry Styleswho did not attend the event, won the best album of the year for Harry’s Houseand added the award for best pop video clip and best cinematography for his song As It Was.

For their part, American rappers Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow won three shared awards for their version of the song Industrial Baby. And Harlow also won a solo award: the best song of the summer for first-class.

The song of the year went to the British billie eilish by happier than ever, the best rock song of the year was BlackSummer of the Californian Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The best alternative song was I Wanna Be Your Slave of the italians Måneskinthe best of the R&B genre was out of time from canadian The Weekend and the best of K-Pop was lalisa of the artist Lisa.

and the Spanish artist Rosalia He won the award for best edition for “Saoko”, from his album “Motomami”.

