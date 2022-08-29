Bad Bunny makes history as the first Spanish-speaking artist to win Best Artist of the Year at the MTV VMAs

“Neverita”, Bad Bunny’s new video inspired by the 90s 0:58

(CNN Spanish) — The Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny made history this Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards by winning the Artist of the Year award, as he is the first Spanish-speaking artist to win this award since it was created.

This year, Bad Bunny —the artistic name of Benito Martínez— had four nominations for the VMAs, delivered by the television channel MTV: Artist of the Year, Best Latin Song, Song of the Summer and Album of the Year.

Bad Bunny did not receive the award in person, but accepted it at a concert at Yankee Stadium in New York, where he performed as part of his World’s Hottest Tour.

“From my heart I have no words to describe what I feel, the pride I feel to be here tonight, at Yankee Stadium receiving this award,” said Bad Bunny, showing the MTV VMA statuette in his hands.

“I have been saying it and I always believed from the beginning that I could become great, that I could become one of the biggest stars in the world without having to change my culture, my language, my language, my jargon. I am Benito Antonio Martínez from Puerto Rico for the whole world,” said the artist.

This is the first time that a Spanish-speaking artist has won this award. The award, which was presented for the first time in 2017 after the categories of Best Female Artist and Best Male Artist were eliminated, has previously been received by Ed Sheeran (2017), Camila Cabello (2018), Ariana Grande (2019), Lady Gaga (2020 ), Justin Bieber (2021) and now Bad Bunny.

