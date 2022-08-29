Argentina, El Tri’s rival in Qatar 2022, presented its second uniform for the World Cup

‘Exotic’ uniform. There are 83 days left before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, and the Selections classified to the international fair fine-tune the last details to arrive.

What Argentinarival of the Mexico National Team in the group stage of worldwho this Monday has revealed her second uniform, leaving aside the white and leaning towards a lilac color that makes her look elegant.

Just like always Leo Messi The presentation was led by the jersey, which is with unusual colors, since it is a blue, but closer to a purple, and more, considering that the details they have are in lilac.

At the bottom, the new shirt of Argentina It has a design that emulates flames in other shades, making it elegant and compact with the rare colors used in this kit.

Unusual for purple to be in the Albicelestebecause for the second uniform it is normal to see a stronger blue, between king and navy, although black or total white have also been present.

Argentina and the Mexican teamwho also debuted his second uniform this Monday, will face each other on Matchday 2 of the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Saturday, November 26 at 1:00 p.m.

