Apple TV+ releases in September 2022

After a month in which we had productions as interesting as the movie Luck, we looked forward to talk about the Apple TV+ premieres in September 2022. And it is that with the arrival of summer, some movies and series to take into account.

Life According to Her: September 2

Life according to her | Image courtesy of Apple TV+

She returns to school with a new perspective, a lot of enthusiasm for what the future holds, and a motto: ‘Carpe Diem’. Together with her best friend, she is ready to tackle everything she once feared and is determined not to let fake people and status updates distract her.

Created and written by Jeff Hodsden and Tim Pollock (“Bunk’d”), “Life According to Her” is directed by Emmy nominee Linda Mendoza (“Ugly Betty,” “Harlem”) and stars Lily Brooks O’Briant. (“The Big Show Show,” “La Garrapata”), Artyon Celestine (“Drama Club,” “Claws”) and Vanessa Carrasco (“Irreplaceable You”), with a cast that includes Kevin Rahm (“Madam Secretary” , “Mad Men”), Mary Faber (“Parks and Recreation”, “Kidding”), Aidan Wallace (“You”, “The Boys Are Alright”), Kunal Dudheker (“Better Things”, “Shang Chi”) and Maya Lynne Robinson (“The Connors”, “The Unicorn”).

We are brave: September 9

Frame of We are brave | Image courtesy of Apple TV+

Gutsy, the eight-episode documentary series that follows Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the women who inspire them, will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 9.

Based on the acclaimed bestseller “The Book of Gutsy Women,” in “We Are Gutsy,” Hillary and Chelsea embark on a thought-provoking journey, speaking with artists, trailblazers, activists, community leaders, and everyday heroines who help us. They show what it really means to be brave. The series shows Hillary and Chelsea like they’ve never been seen before, revealing the special bond they have as mother and daughter and the unique, intergenerational vision with which they approach the important issues covered in each episode.

The Clintons are joined by some of their personal heroines: extraordinary, brave and resilient women who have made an impact on their community and the world, including Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and many more.

Central Park Season 3: September 9

CENTRAL PARK TRAILER | APPLETV+

“Central Park,” the acclaimed animated musical comedy series, will return to Apple TV+ for its third season on Friday, September 9. From creator, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard (“Bob’s Burgers”), Josh Gad and Nora Smith, the 13-episode third season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the top three followed by a new weekly episode every Friday.

In the third season of “Central Park”, Bitsy does not stop in her tireless mission to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with the place and Paige is busier than ever since she has achieved his first contract with a publisher. “Central Park” stars an acclaimed voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman, Stanley Tucci and Kristen Bell, who will play in the third season the new character of Abby, Paige’s little sister (Hahn)

Sidney Poitier: September 23

SIDNEY POITIER TRAILER | APPLETV+

Produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, this revealing documentary explores the legacy of legendary actor Sidney Poitier as an iconic performer, filmmaker, and activist at the epicenter of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand and Spike Lee, among many others, the documentary is produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

Oprah Winfrey produces this documentary, made by Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment, which is directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Jesse James Miller. Derik Murray is also the producer, while Terry Wood, Catherine Cyr, Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz, Reginald Hudlin, Joanna Shimkus Poitier, Anika Poitier and Barry Krost are the executive producers. Without a doubt one of the most interesting Apple TV + premieres in September 2022 on the list.

I’ll take care of the beer: September 30

I TAKE CARE OF THE BEER TRAILER | APPLETV+

“I’ll Handle the Beer” is a film by Peter Farrelly (“Green Book,” “There’s Something About Mary”) starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe and based on the true story of John “Chickie” Donohue, who in 1968 he left New York to find his childhood friends and have a few beers with them…although, by then, they were military and stationed in Vietnam.

To show her support for her friends from the neighborhood who are fighting in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something absolutely incredible: travel to the front lines to bring the soldiers a few cans of their favorite American beer. What begins as a journey filled with good intentions quickly becomes an initiatory adventure as Chickie is confronted with the reality of this controversial war, and as her reunion with her childhood friends exposes her to the complexities and responsibilities of adult life. Based on an incredible true story, “I’m in Charge of the Beer” is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale that addresses themes of friendship, loyalty and sacrifice.

