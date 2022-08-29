Angelina Jolie: “In nature I feel at peace. Wild and human” | UN | Women | Biodiversity | shows

Actress, producer and activist, Angelina Jolie She is also the godmother of ‘Mujeres por las bees’, a large-scale beekeeping entrepreneurship program and “a project that promotes female development and biodiversity,” says the magazine Mujer Hoy.

The talented artist and ambassador of the UN gave an interview via Zoom from Los Angeles. “To reduce her carbon footprint, she only makes strategic trips, like her visit to Ukraine in May as an ambassador for UNHCR, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees,” the magazine explains. “I have witnessed the resilience and unimaginable strength of these people, who not only survive war but defend those around them,” answers the Oscar winner.

These days, the actress had asked the FBI to reopen the assault case because no charges were filed against Brad Pitt, who was accused of assaulting his son on a private family flight in 2016. The fact was the trigger for his divorce.

Family. With Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox.

— What does the word sorority mean to you?

— Women who support each other, who respect and encourage each other. Women helping each other. United we are stronger.

— Cambodia is like your second homeland. How is the situation of women there today?

— I have been working in Cambodia for about 20 years, where our foundation provides access to healthcare and education for about 20,000 people. In addition, we are championing the fight against deforestation. And I speak in the plural because, although I promoted the project, it is developed at a local level. It is the Cambodians who are in charge of carrying it out; young and older women work hand in hand with men. It is necessary not only to help women, but also to strengthen the ties that bind them to men. To better collaborate, we must stay united.

— Do you think it is necessary to educate children in a different way for women to achieve equality?

— I am a great defender of the expression ‘all together’. Educating children about equality issues is more necessary in those countries or cultures where there are deficiencies in that aspect. It seems unbelievable that, in certain parts of the world, women continue to be cruelly deprived of education and their freedoms. I, for example, have three boys and three girls, and every day I discover new facets in each of them. My intention is for everyone to find their place in the world, regardless of their gender, and to grow up without limiting the freedom of others.

— In addition to your political commitment, you maintain a very close bond with nature. What does it give you?

— In nature I feel at peace. Being surrounded by her makes me feel wild, but also very human. As I have often seen, the lack of connection with nature makes us feel lost.