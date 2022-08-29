Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton had sex in the car on the way to the premiere of ‘Gone In 60 Seconds’

Actors Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton got married in 2000 and became one of the most prominent couples in Hollywood at the time. The two actors’ relationship drew attention during their time together, including wearing vial necklaces containing each other’s blood and having sex moments before they hit the red carpet.

Angleina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton | S. Granitz/WireImage

Angelina Jolie starred in ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’

In June 2000, a month after Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton married, Jolie had a minor role in gone in 60 seconds, his first blockbuster of the summer. She played a car thief’s mechanic ex-girlfriend, played by Nicolas Cage.

the premiere for gone in 60 seconds It was one of Jolie and Thornton’s first public outings together, and one of their most recognizable to this day.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton had sex on the way to the premiere of ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’

In the gone in 60 seconds premiere, Jolie and Thornton were taking PDA to the extreme as they continued to kiss in front of the paparazzi and seemed happy to have their private lives consumed by others.

On the red carpet, an MTV News reporter asked the couple what was the most exciting thing they had ever done, “individually or together.” Thornton was blunt with his response.

“I think it was today. My favorite in a car was today, right before we got here,” she said. “Do you want me to be honest with you? We fucked in the car on the way here.”

After revealing that they had put it on in the car minutes before walking the red carpet for Jolie’s movie premiere, the couple continued to kiss and hug.

Their marriage was short but intense.

That same month, Jolie and Thornton graced the cover of an issue of us weekly who delved into their life together. In the interview, they talked about the depth of their love for each other.

His love was enough to have a physical effect on Jolie. “We were talking about the other day that I needed to put on one of those heart monitors because I’m convinced I’m going to have a heart attack,” she said. “She kissed me the other day and I almost passed out. I swear on the life of my family. I almost fall.

He also hinted that they spent most of their time playfully together, as they had on the way to school. gone in 60 seconds premiere. “It’s amazing that we actually leave the room, ever. But you know what? It’s beautiful and I think I’m going to die every few minutes. So I feel so complete and safe and warm and in love and then I feel like I’m on fire and I’m so excited and I didn’t know I could feel that through my whole body,” she said.

Thornton, meanwhile, agreed. “Sex for us is almost too intense.”

In the end, the couple was only together for two years, separating in 2002 and finalizing their divorce in 2003.

