ANCELOTTI SPEAK CLEAR: Carletto’s fantastic response when asked why Eden Hazard didn’t play against Espanyol

If your plan is to see the best version of Eden Hazard again, why Carlo Ancelotti did not put him to play when Real Madrid was drawing against Espanyol?

He did not do it because he thought that with the Belgian on the field, taking into account that Vinícius Júnior, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo were already there, the team could become unbalanced, break.

Be that as it may, the fact that it has not been put to compete this Sunday does not mean that it is deleted or discarded. No. He continues to trust the 10 of the Belgium National Team and, surely, he will soon have his opportunities.

Of course, taking advantage of the question, Carletto made it clear that he is not the coach of a specific player. He is not here to think about each individuality, but about what is best for Real Madrid. He is the manager of an entire team, not of a certain footballer.

To take note and learn.

ANCELOTTI AND HIS RESPONSE WHEN ASKED ABOUT HAZARD

“I didn’t want to unbalance the team. because they already had Vinícius, Rodrygo and Karim, putting in another striker. We could have more risk. I have total confidence with Hazard, it doesn’t matter if he doesn’t play a game or if he doesn’t come in or isn’t hot. You will have time to play. I am not Hazard’s coach, I am not Benzema’s coach, nor Mendy’s, nor Camavinga’s, nor Valverde’s. I am the coach of Real Madrid.”Don Carlo said at a press conference.

Ancelotti, at a press conference: 🗨 “I am not the coach of Hazard, nor of Benzema, nor of Mendy, nor of Camavinga, nor of Valverde. I am the coach of Real Madrid”. pic.twitter.com/TmcZZIvjHV — Relay (@relay) August 28, 2022

Undefeated data. Due to injuries and technical decisions, Eden Hazard has only played 68 official matches in 3 years as a Real Madrid player. A very low number.

Did you know…? Eden Hazard has been two-time League champion, UEFA Champions League champion, Spanish Super Cup champion and European Super Cup champion with Real Madrid. Several trophies, but little, very little, prominence.