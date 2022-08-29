Anaya attacks Amlo for the shortage of medicine in Mexico

In his weekly video this Monday, former presidential candidate, Ricardo Anaya Cortesreproached Andrés Manuel López Obrador for not complying with the supply of medicines in Mexico.

Anaya made a video showing the federal president saying that “The medicines will not be missing or I will stop calling myself Andrés Manuel”. Meanwhile, he asked people to propose a new name for the president.

“Well, your name was comrade president, because the shortage of medicines is widespread and everyone knows it. If you have time, leave me a comment with the new name that you propose for our president, who stopped being called Andrés Manuel”

The PAN member listed five lies that have been told by the current president

He spoke about López Obrador’s “lie” related to the price of gasoline, because in his 2018 campaign, the president assured that if his party governed the country, a liter of fuel would cost only 10 pesos, however, currently the cost he is much higher now that he rules.

Andrés Manuel’s second lie was his phrase “for the good of all, first the poor”. The PAN commented that there are 4 million more Mexicans in a situation of poverty after four years of government.

The third lie has to do with economic growth, after the president assured that although it is growing little, it is expected to increase four percent at the end of the six-year term.

Fourth, Anaya recalled when López Obrador in his inauguration speech as president said that he would not put the country in debt. Given this context, according to official data from the Ministry of Finance, the debt has grown by two million pesos.

And finally, the fifth lie is that corruption has ended in Mexico, which is why Ricardo Anaya announced a proposal: “Enough of lies”

“Enough of lies, that they speak to us with the truth and from recognizing our problems, let’s work together on solutions. That the presidential report goes from the self-praise of the president to what it should always have been: accountability to citizens, up front, and with the truth”

5 promises of AMLO

1 Gasoline at $10: costs $22

2 First the poor: 4 million more

3 Growth of 4%: we have decreased

4 Zero corruption: Pío, Martín, Gray House, Bartlett…

5 Medicines will not be lacking, “or I will stop being called Andrés Manuel”

Well, your name was! Enough of lies! pic.twitter.com/q2pGsjTS0q – RicardoAnayaC (@RicardoAnayaC) August 29, 2022

