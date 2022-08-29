an excellent journey through the life of the King of Rock and Roll

Elvis Presley is one of the most iconic figures in music and pop culture. His legacy stretches from the last century to the present day. Director Baz Luhrmann, known for titles like Moulin Rouge (2001) and The Great Gatsby (2013), took on the task of telling the life of the King of Rock and Roll in a film.

Since the announcement of the production, the film has generated a lot of interest not only because it focuses on the work and journey of the legendary musician, but also because of the level of talent involved. Luhrmann is accompanied by actor Austin Butler (ICarly) in the leading role and Tom Hanks, who assumes the skin of a questionable and hateful Colonel Tom Parker, manager of Elvis throughout his career and figure accused of taking advantage and exploiting the King of Rock.

The film is currently available in theaters in Latin America, and from September 2 it can be seen on the HBO Max platform.

The story of the King of Rock

When a film is made to tell the life of great artists or important figures, it is necessary to find a tone and structure that provides the viewer with an engaging and entertaining narrative product that accounts for the key moments in the history of that character. With Elvis, Luhrmann succeeds in this purpose. All of this based on the visual spectacularity and dynamic editing that gives the narration an intense rhythm. Finish configuring the good manufacturing of the film the performances of Butler and Hanks, who shine in their respective roles.

As a story, the film pans through Presley’s entire life, introduces us to how this musical icon emerged and was shaped. He goes through his childhood, his first successes in music, the consolidation of his career, his marriage and his death. The film places a strong emphasis on the link he formed as a child with the African-American community, culture and music (an aspect that would be reflected in his music and staging).

The production has two main axes; the figure of Elvis, of course, and that of Colonel Tom Parker, who operates as a narrator and describes how he met the singer and promoted his career. on tape the Colonel is a businessman who only sees Elvis as a goose that lays golden eggs that you must keep in your care; being shown as someone manipulative who did not hesitate to control the career and personal life of the artist according to his own interests.

Tom Hanks and Austin Butler in Elvis. / Rotten Tomatoes

An intimate look at the life of Elvis

Quite a marked concern of the work is to expose the human side of the musician, his regions of restlessness and sadness. this is a movie with the ambition to show the multiple faces of the artist, which allows us to know different facets of the life of “The King”, although sometimes in a somewhat superficial and hasty way. However, the proposal of the film is solid and gains a lot when considering what is presented as a whole, since it builds a comprehensive vision of the King of Rock.

Through the journey that the film offers us, we meet many sides of Elvis: a son who has a close relationship with his mother, a musician with dreams of being a star, a sensation on stage who drove his fans crazy, and finally to a lonely man burdened with sadness.

In short, Elvis is a film that succeeds both in its mission to entertain and in providing a broad look at the person and myth of Elvis Presley. @worldwide