America loses leadership, but is a firm candidate for the 2022 Opening title

América had its sixth win after beating Mazatlán FC and reached 21 points; Monterrey took over the top with 24 points after the victory against Tijuana

America string his sixth win in MX League after winning 1-3 against Mazatlán FC, they reached 22 points after eleven games played in the Opening 2022 and, after occupying the top of the tournament over the weekend, Monterey thrashed Tijuana 3-0 in the last game of the date, reached 24 units after twelve games and frustrated the azulcrema objective for this weekend.

This is not the only area in which America Y Monterey They fight side by side, because they are also two of the teams with the highest probability of winning the title of the Opening 2022according to the specialized site FiveThirtyEight.

According to the website, Monterey is the favorite team to win the title Opening 2022 with 25% probability, while America it is located slightly below with 24%. It is worth mentioning that both clubs have 35% in the box to conclude as tournament leader.

Behind the two clubs with the highest probability of a new laurel in the league are Tigres with 17%, Pachuca with 12% and Santos Laguna with 11%. For its part, Chivas is sixth with 4%, and both Cruz Azul and Pumas have less than 1% in the statistics.

América continues to win and is already sleeping as second place in the 2022 Apertura with one game less than Rayados imago7

In MX League, America concluded August without losing a point in six games, as they won against FC Juárez (2-1), Pumas (0-3), Pachuca (0-3), Cruz Azul (7-0), Querétaro (0-1 ) and Mazatlán FC (1-3), with 19 goals for and only two against, one of them an own goal.

In the same period, Monterey records three wins, against León (5-1), Necaxa (1-2) and Tijuana (0-3), as well as two draws, with Toluca (1-1), Tigres (0-0) and a setback, against Chivas (1-0).

The balance sheet of America in the tournament is seven wins, one draw and three losses, compared to seven wins, three even scores and two defeats of Monterey.

In the goal register, America It is one of the best offenses together with Santos Laguna thanks to 24 goals in favor and also stands out as one of the teams with the fewest goals conceded with 10 goals conceded, the same as FC Juárez. Monterrey has scored 23 goals in favor and received eleven.

The next duel America It will be as a visit on Saturday, September 3 against Tigres, fifth place with 21 points, and Monterey will receive Mazatlán FC, fourteenth step with eleven units.