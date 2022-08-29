Amber Heard’s sister reacts to Johnny Depp at the MTV VMAs

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 29.08.2022 11:13:00





The MTV VMAs are already giving people something to talk about less than 24 hours after the awards for the best of music were handed out this year. First it was Bad Bunny with his controversial kiss with one of his dancers, J Balvin’s disappointing live performance and now outrage at Johnny Depp’s cameo.

The actor who recently won a legal problem that he was going through with his ex-wife little by little seeks to position himself again in Hollywood. On this occasion he had a short appearance at the MTV VMAs ceremony.

“I just want you to know that I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes… anything you need,” the actor, who appeared as a hologram on the broadcast, said mockingly.

This appearance upset countless Internet users who consider Johnny Depp a manipulative and violent man despite having won the defamation lawsuits against his former partner Amber Heard.

Precisely, Amber’s sister, Whitney Henriquez was one of the people who exploded against MTV for having invited Depp to participate in his award ceremony.

“@MTV you are disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope none of the people who made this call have daughters… #DVMAS #ISTANDWITHAMBERHEARD,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram stories.

In the photograph shared by the young woman, you can see Amber Heard and the MTV logo but with a capital D in front, so you can read DVMA, which alludes to domestic violence.

jk