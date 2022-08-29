Amber Heard’s sister reacts furiously to Johnny Depp at the VMAs: “You’re disgusting”

After the media trial for defamation against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, Johnny Depp He has resumed his career with important projects in film, art and awards, such as his most recent appearance at the VMAs for which Whitney Herniquez blew up against MTV.

The actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean” continues with his career after the intense legal battle in which the jury ruled in his favor, so his surprise appearance in the “MTV Video Music Awards“He left his fans breathless and unleashed the annoyance of Amber Heard’s sister who shared a controversial message on her Instagram account.

“MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people who made this call have daughters… #DVMAS #ISTANDWITHAMBERHEARD ”, an upset Whitney Herníquez shared showing her support for the actress of“Aquaman”.

Whitney Henríquez explodes against MTV. Photo: Instagram @whithard

Whitney accompanied her sister at all times during the trial, so it became known that she is also an actress and was part of the cast of “Homo Erectus”, although she did not follow in her sister’s footsteps and works as a food and beverage administrator for events in various hotels. She is also married to Gavin Henriquez with whom she has two young children, Hunter and Harlin.

Johnny Depp at the VMAs

The VMAs, which recognize the best of music, had some moments of impact and among them is the presentation of bad bunny in which he kissed one of his dancers and the criticism he received J Balvin for his poor performance on stage. Although it was Depp’s appearance that caused a stir when considering his return to major events.

The actor was part of the awards through a video call live in which his face was placed on an astronaut suit while hanging from the ceiling thanks to a hologramin it he made reference to the lack of projects he had for a long time due to the accusations of domestic violence against him made by actress Amber Heard.

“I just want you to know that I am available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes… anything they need (…) Did you know? I needed work”says the actor in his short participation in which he refers to the legal conflict he went through and for which he lost important projects.

