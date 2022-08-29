Amber Heard’s sister explodes seeing Johnny Depp at the MTV Awards: “This is disgusting!”

Amber Heard’s sister criticized MTV for inviting Johnny Depp to his 2022 Video Music Awards, which was his first television appearance since the libel trial.

Whitney Heard He took to social media to express his anger: “@MTV you are disgusting, this is disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope none of the people who made this call have daughters.’

Whitney also shared another message on her Instagram stories saying “I support Amber Heard”renaming the event as “DVM”which is a reference to domestic violence.

What was Johnny Depp doing at the MTV Awards?

The cameo featured Depp dressed in the iconic ‘Moonman’ logo, with his face superimposed on the space suit, as he was heard saying, “I just want you to know that I’m available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, weddings, wakes…” In addition, he had a nod towards her ex-wife Amber Heard, accusing her of making her lose movie roles: “And you know what? I needed the job.”

His small role at the MTV Video Music Awards was Johnny’s first major appearance on US television since he was a guest on the talk show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ in 2017.