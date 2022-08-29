All these Alexa devices lower their price on Amazon, and they are yours from 21.9 euros

If you prefer a smart screen, there are also several models on offer.

Virtual assistants are here to stay and Alexa has a lot to say here. Through voice commands you can give orders and control other devices, add a reminder, play a song and much more. If you want to know more about this topic, on her day we publish an article where we explain what Alexa is and what she can do for you.

One of the most interesting devices with Alexa, especially if we take into account the value for money, is the 3rd generation Echo Dot. This small smart speaker is usually priced at 29.99 euros on Amazon, but now it can be yours for only 21.99 euros. If you are looking for something basic to listen to music, use the hundreds of Skills that exist, control lighting and other devices compatible with Alexa, then this speaker is made for you.

When buying an Alexa device you have several alternatives. Now, if you are looking for one that is as complete as possible, then your thing is to opt for a model with a screen. Below, you can see the devices that are on sale. Some are a real bargain.

Echo Dot (4th generation)

The Echo Dot (4th generation) is a smart speaker that is available in three colors: anthracite, blue-gray, and white. It is perfect to leave it on your nightstand. It has a very modern design and at the audio level it offers quality sound with clear voices and balanced bass. From this speaker you can listen to your favorite music through Amazon Music, Spotify and other streaming services. The possibility of listening to the latest news, listening to the radio and the weather forecast, creating alarms and much more could not be missing either.

Echo Show 5 (2nd generation, 2021 model)

If you prefer an Amazon Echo device with a screen, then you have to take a look at the Echo Show 5 (2nd generation). This device not only has a smart screen, it also has a 2 megapixel camera for video calls. This model allows you to easily manage your digital home and control any device that is compatible. You like? Well, you can buy it in anthracite, white and blue.

Echo Show 8 (2nd generation, 2021 model)

This Echo Show is identical to the previous one, but with a 8-inch screen and a 16-megapixel camera. The sound is stereo and of good quality. According to Amazon, the Echo Show 8 is made to fit your lifestyle, so you can view your daily to-do list, browse online recipes, check calendar appointments, and even check traffic before you leave home. . Otherwise, it does exactly the same as any other Echo device. By the way, you can only get this model in light gray and anthracite.

Echo Show 8 (1st generation, 2019 model)

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the 1st generation Echo Show 8 is still available and is worth 15 euros less than the 2021 model. Although at first glance they are identical, this model has a 1 megapixel camera. If we focus on functions, can do the same as the 2nd generation model. Otherwise, the differences are minimal for the user. Finally, say that it is available in anthracite and light gray.

If you are looking for something basic and you don’t care about the theme of the screen, then it may be the best option to buy the 3rd generation Echo Dot. With this smart speaker you can enjoy the benefits of Alexa for just over 20 euros.

