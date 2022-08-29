Álex Rodríguez and Jennifer Garner, happy with the Bennifer wedding

The happiness they radiate Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after his wedding it seems that he has infected his ex-partners. And it is that Alex Rodriguez she would have definitely forgotten the singer thanks to her new friend Kathryne Padgett.

A happiness that has also reached Jennifer Garner that, although he refused the invitation to the wedding of benniferwould have told his closest circle that he is thrilled to get rid of Ben Affleck.

Álex Rodríguez definitely forgets about Jennifer Lopez

Álex Rodríguez and Kathryne Padgett together in the Hamptons (Photos: Gtres)

Alex Rodriguez has given the final slam to his love story with Jennifer Lopez. It has been more than a year since the couple broke off their engagement and although at first the athlete had a bad time, it seems that after the wedding of JLo with Ben Affleck, he has decided to definitively forget the singer.

For this, it has had the special help of Kathryne Padgetta young 25-year-old personal trainer and influencer with whom a rod I would have started a relationship. Although neither of the two has confirmed the romance, they are going through a few days together in the hamptons, the traditional summer destination for New Yorkers.

However, this would not be the only romantic getaway that the couple would have made in the summer. Sources close to Kathryne Padgett say thate she traveled with A-Rod and her daughters Natasha and Ella to spend a few days on vacation. In addition, she was also one of the guests at the exclusive birthday party that the athletes organized three weeks ago, and which was attended by celebrities such as Justin Bieber or Reese Witherspoon.

Jennifer Garner happy to get rid of Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner maintains a close relationship with Ben Affleck for their children (Photo: Gtres)

Unlike Rodríguez, Jennifer Garner does have a relationship with bennifer, in fact, she was one of those invited to the wedding they organized in Georgia. Nevertheless, Garner decided to decline the invitation, maybe because you can’t wait to get your ex out of your sight.

“Jennifer Garner is thrilled to get rid of her fourth child,” A source close to Garner has told, referring to Ben Affleck. «Jen is a great mom, she’s really taken care of those kids, and it’s great that she doesn’t have to have a fourth child anymore.”. “Jennifer Lopez he will go to great lengths to make sure Ben stays sober and well. Both Jen and Jennifer are very strong girls«, reveals.