Actress Barbie Ferreira joins Ariana Debose in “House of Spoils”

This content was published on 29 August 2022 – 21:17

Los Angeles (USA), Aug 29 (EFE).- New York actress Barbie Ferreira, known for her role in the series “Euphoria”, will be part of the cast of the psychological thriller “House of Spoils” (Prime Video) that Hispanic Ariana DeBose will star, the platform announced on Monday.

Ferreira made headlines last week after announcing that he was leaving the popular teen drama “Euphoria” ahead of its third season.

“After four years embodying the special and enigmatic character of Kat, I have to say goodbye with teary eyes,” the interpreter wrote on her Instagram profile last Wednesday.

Now, when a large part of his followers were still wondering what the reasons were for his departure from “Euphoria”, it was learned that the directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy opted for Ferreira for “House of Spoils”.

A suspense film produced by Prime Video and Blumhouse Television that will be the third major film project for Ferreira, after the horror film “Nope” (2022) and the HBO Max movie “Unpregnant” (2020).

His new adventure on the big screen, “House of Spoils”, stars the Hispanic Ariana Debose, who won the Oscar for best supporting performance in the last edition of these awards thanks to her role as Anita in the adaptation of the musical “West Side Story” (2021) directed by Steven Spielberg.

In “House of Spoils,” which will begin shooting in the fall, DeBose is set to play an ambitious new chef who opens her first restaurant with great anticipation until the spirit of the restaurant’s previous owner begins to play tricks on her.

However, there are still no details about the role that Ferreira will play, the rest of the performers who will participate in the film or its release date.

What is known so far is that Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, who already worked together on “Blow the Man Down”, are in charge of directing and writing the script for this film, based on an original idea of ​​their own.

Among the producers of the film are Jason Blum (“Paranormal Activity”) or Lucas Joaquin (“Mayday”), while the executive production will fall to Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold. EFE

gac/er/szg

� EFE 2022. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of EFE services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA