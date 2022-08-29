Account holder is ashamed of his Wellbeing Card; bathes her in gold

The cardholder is a profile that has been formed from the penetration of banking plastic in the world, with figures from the Global Findex Database 2017, which show interesting insights about.

The case of personalization of this card leads us to cite studies such as The Value of Personalization Optimization for Retailers.

While banking plastic continues to be counted by its use, we see trends such as those drawn by Juniper Research, which explains the number of active users in online banking.

An interesting action implemented by an entrepreneur dedicated to the personalization of banking plastics, led to him showing how he made the change from a card of Welfare Bank to one of Prayedso that the account holder would not be ashamed to use it.

The Global Findex Database 2017 has a projection of how bank plastics have escalated in interest, with a projected figure at an international level and three important countries, which stand out for the use of credit cards.

The first of these countries is Canada, where the 82 percent of its population have a credit card, followed by Israel and Iceland, with 79 and 74 percent penetration of credit plastic, respectively. Globally, the percentage of the population with a credit card is 24 percent.

Given the figures for the use of bank plastics in the world, it is demonstrated how important this device continues to be, especially for entrepreneurship, with businesses that have specialized in the sale of personalized bank cards.

The personalization experience has not only been a guideline for the entrepreneurial market, but also in the fashion business, where it becomes an activation for all kinds of brands that have found in this service an opportunity to improve the relationship they maintain with their consumers. .

Under this concept, a key resource in personalization has been devised and that is to better integrate a brand into the needs of consumers.

inside the studio The Value of Personalization Optimization for Retailersit was discovered which were the product categories that most resorted to personalization and the 96 percent of the brands in the music, media and cinema category did so, consolidating itself as the segment that made the most use of the strategy.

In this vein, we saw other categories such as arts and crafts, with 95 percent; gardening, 95 percent also and footwear, with 92 percent use of this strategy.

Faced with this projection with products that have shown their interest in personalization as a sales strategy, a resource that is gaining interest, has to do with the way in which brands even create products, which from their origin are thought of personalization, as a tennis line Nike that has accessories to allow the consumer to adjust them to their preference and while big brands have solved this strategy with products designed for it, entrepreneurs allow Banco Bienestar account holders to change the appearance of their plastic, to have a different experience from the one traditionally carried out with it.

WinCards is the business that was earned more than 7 million views in the video of your account TikTokwhere shows how, faced with the embarrassment felt by the user of the plastic when showing the origin of his bank, he asked to change the chip to a gold cardwith which he managed to have a plastic, which does not disappoint, on the contrary, it shows the value that the consumer gives to this type of activity and how users of other banking institutions such as BanCoppel, are willing to pay more than two thousand pesosto personalize your cards.

@wincardsmx Reply to @chapu134 #viral #parati #tiktokmexico ♬ original sound – Edits Randoms

@wincardsmx Reply to @ ramses5100 #viral #fyp #viral #parati ♬ love nwantiti (feat. Dj Yo! & AX’EL) [Remix] – CKay

The role of personalization in marketing It takes brands on a closer path with the consumer and what is interesting about this activity is that it is not only a medium closed to brands, the consumer makes use of these services to decide the experience with which they exercise their consumption.

Now read: