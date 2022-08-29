A MultiVersus fan creates a stage in Fortnite to fight inspired by the game

The truth is that I more or less expected that Multi Versus become more or less popular, but not that much. When it came out on the market, it showed that many players not only wanted him, but they recommended the game to more people, creating a community that is enjoying, and a lot, what is new in Warner Bros. Games. Although, of course, I still have a few things to fix.

That is how MultiVersus has even gotten representation in other video games, even if it was from the community, of course. That’s why even the fans of Fortnite They’ve messed around in creative mode to come up with something pretty cool and fun. Well, I’m going to stop rolling up more than a blind and I’m going to get down to business. Take a look below!

MultiVersus x Fortnite; the ultimate crossover?

The creator of this scenario that I mentioned in the title is called chase jackman in Twitter. I leave you the details below:

Basically, he has spectacularly recreated the MultiVersus Trophy ROOM stage in Fortnite Creative mode ❗️

and, as if it were a fighting game, expel from the stage ✅ That is why all players have shock bombs in their inventory to push enemies, as well as a hook to recover before falling ✌️

can be celebrated 3v3 matches ⭐️

⭐️ The island code is 1678-7303-2043 ✍️

What did you think of the idea? Also, it can be made even more like Multi Versus with the large amount of skins what’s up. You put Batman, Harley Quinn, Superman, Wonder Woman and LeBron James and you already have a good handful of their characters.