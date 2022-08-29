A former bodyguard of Britney Spears reveals that the singer made her children cry when they went to the movies

Britney Spears married the coach Sam Asghari in the past month of June, but she had her children Sean -16 years old- and Jayden -15- with her ex-husband kevin federline and apparently enjoyed taking them to movies when they were younger, but they commonly ended up “angry and crying” when he decided it was time to go.

Ferdinand Flowerswho was a bodyguard of the American singer, recently revealed: “One of the favorite things was going to the movies, but Britney used to insist on leaving in the middle of the movie. He was like, ‘Come on, it’s time to go.’ I told her: ‘The children want to stay’, but she didn’t take “no” for an answer. The children would get angry and cry.

The former Spears worker – who regained control of his multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of his life after the guardianship that his family had imposed on him ended in November 2021 – stated that She once locked herself in her room while on a trip to Disneyland with her children, forcing her to call her father after he “refused” to come out.

So Flores told The Sun: “The children were crying and we had to call their father to ask him to fix it. I had two children of my own at the time – now they are 19 and 21 – so I felt really bad for those guys. I did what I could to entertain them. I even took my own kids to play a couple of times. I always felt that once they were old enough, they would make the decision not to keep her.”

Fernando’s claims come weeks after former dancer Federline stated that both Sean and Jayden decided not to go to Britney’s recent wedding and that she “hasn’t seen them in months.” Kevin, who is now married to the volleyball player Victoria Prince and gained sole custody of the children after Britney filed for divorce in 2006, he stated: “The boys have decided that they are not going to see her at this time. Haven’t seen her in a few months. They have made the decision not to go to their wedding.”

