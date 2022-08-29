A fan of Billie Eilish attends her concert and sells a bag with supposed air from the singer for more than 10,000 euros

For many people, attending the concert of one of the musical stars is a dream come true. Others, however, may also see it as the opportunity of a lifetime to profit financially. It is the case of a man who has decided to put up for sale a somewhat strange memory of the Billie Eilish show.

A fan from Singapore attended the concert of the American artist and allegedly filled a small plastic bag with air while he was in the compound. Shortly after, she shared it on the Carousell platform to try to sell it for 15,000 Singapore dollars, which corresponds to approximately €10,782.

The man considered that being something “very rare” had a great value, so he ensured that “would keep in an airtight container upon delivery to prevent leaks”. Thus, it would prevent the comparator from being made with just an empty plastic bag.

The description of the sale is as peculiar as the object itself: “I stood up front and managed to fill the bag with air when she screamed at the top of her lungs during the concert! For those who missed the concert, you can purchase this! Very rare air!”

To prove that the air supposedly belongs to the artist, the seller attached a photo of Eilish on stage made by him during the concert that was held on August 21 in Singapore.





after a while the post had disappeared. It is not known if he managed to find the perfect buyer, if he had decided to keep the bag or if he finally thought the idea might be ridiculous.