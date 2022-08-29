62% of children under 18 in Chile are GAMERS, 63% of them spend money on micropayments, 16% pay a subscription and Roblox is the most popular

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

A new Gamer’s Day is approaching, in which this glorious and beloved means of entertainment is celebrated, an occasion that also serves for various brands and companies to deliver balances or reports.

One of these is Kids Corp, who, with data obtained through Askids, its technological tool for research, data and insights, has shared a study that, among other things, states that 62% of Chilean children and adolescents play video games. .

According to this research, it stands out that Roblox is the most played title in the market for children and adolescents, a video game that has more than 13 million players in Latin America, of which around 735,000 live in Chile.

But what is most striking about the behavior of players under 18 years of age, delivered by the study, is what refers to online subscriptions, in addition to purchases made in video game micropayment systems.

The study indicates that among the children and adolescents surveyed, 21% bought at least 1 game, 16% have at least 1 video game subscription, 63% bought an item related to video games and that 27% of adolescents say spend more money online than offline.

Data that does not really attract too much attention among gamers, since definitely having a video game subscription and spending some money on a title is normal. But what is striking is that according to the study itself, 83% of Chilean children and young people have access to a smartphone and that 66% between 3 and 5 years old play alone, while 28% accompanied by someone older This could lead us to suppose that perhaps most of these purchases are made without the knowledge of their parents.

Finally, the research also indicates that 31% of children over 6 years of age have access to a video game console, 52% of young people between 13 and 18 years of age play online with other people and that it is the average time destined for video games between Monday and Friday is 1 hour and 22 minutes.

