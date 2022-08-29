5 Everyday Foods That Can Help You Stop Feeling Hungry, Experts Suggest

Are you one of those who feel hungry all the time? If the answer is yes, then you definitely know how annoying that feeling can be. Constant hunger not only puts us in a bad mood all the time, but also reduces energy by leaps and bounds. This is not everything. It also leads to eating out of time or overeating, which leads to weight gain and other lifestyle-related diseases. But have you ever wondered why you are hungry all the time? While some may think it’s due to stress, the real reason, according to experts, is nutritional deficiency. Before going into details, let’s first understand what we mean by a healthy meal. You don’t eat to your heart’s content (which is also important!), but you do meet your body’s daily nutritional needs. And if you don’t do the same, you’ll end up feeling hungry all the time.

(Also read: Healthy Diet: 7 Healthy Alternatives to Potentially Harmful Everyday Foods and Drinks)

Explanation of the phenomenon celebrity nutritionist Lovenet Batra States that “hunger pangs caused by certain hunger hormones in our body occur for a variety of reasons. To combat them, it is necessary to find the appropriate treatment that stabilizes the energy in our system”. The best way to stabilize energy is to load up on nutritious foods. Lovneet Batra also took to Instagram to share some food options that could help you manage sudden hunger pangs. have a look.

Also read: 5 guilt-free snacks to fight afternoon hunger

Healthy Diet Tips – Here are 5 foods to curb sudden hunger pangs:

Almonds:

Almonds It is considered a superfood. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamin E, magnesium, healthy fats, protein, and fiber. According to Lovneet Batra, “Protein and fiber are known to increase feelings of fullness. Additionally, the study found that eating almonds reduced hunger and improved dietary vitamin E and monounsaturated fats.”

(Also read: Healthy Diet: Try Whole Grain Banana Cake and Chocolate Without Refined Sugar (recipe video inside)

Coconut:

Did you know, Coco, it could be a great snack to curb hunger pangs? The nutrition expert explained: “The medium-chain triglycerides (including capric, caprylic, caproic and lauric acids) in coconut are known to burn body fat faster and reduce appetite, leading to an automatic decrease in food intake. of calories. She also mentioned that the high fiber content in coconut meat can also promote feelings of fullness, which can later help prevent overeating.

Cabbages:

Good buds need no introduction. It is always a great option to pamper yourself while maintaining a healthy diet. Luvneet Batra said, “Chana sprouts are rich in protein and fiber that keep you full.” In addition to the protein content in sprouts, it helps us feel full for a long time: it takes longer to digest protein and hunger hormone levels in the body. These factors, he noted, “are likely to help you eat less at your next meal.”

Milk:

milk or chasing It is a great source of probiotics. It is rich in whey protein and helps us stay hydrated and full for a long time. “Studies also show that the high calcium and protein content of yogurt affects appetite and energy intake,” added the nutrition expert.

Vegetable juice with flax seeds:

Vegetable juice is a useful drink. The ingredients (used in the juice) help it load up on antioxidants and fiber, which further removes toxins from the body. It helps you stay full and promotes better gut health. “Add a dose of healthy fats with a tablespoon of toasted flaxseed,” added Lovnat Batra.

(Also read: A study reveals that a healthy diet can reduce the risk of acquired hearing loss)

Now that you know these healthy eating tips, we suggest you implement them in your diet and enjoy a healthy life. But always remember that moderation is the key.

Disclaimer: This content, including tips, provides general information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or her doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.