3 free months of Apple TV+ if you have a Samsung TV

Advertising

Owners of a Samsung Smart TV can sign up for free Apple TV+ for three months.

Anyone who owns a Samsung TV from models released between 2018 and 2022 can redeem this limited-time offer by opening the Apple TV app on the Samsung TV home screen and following the on-screen instructions. They have time until November 28.

Apple TV + is Apple’s streaming platform, where you can watch Apple original series, feature films, documentaries and children’s entertainment for the whole family. You can enjoy movies like Macbeth by Joel Coen, greyhound starring Tom Hanks or the winner at Sundance, dancing for life. Enjoy shows like Ted Lasso, crowned Best Comedy Series at last year’s Emmy Awards, and shows like severity, loot, Pachinko, for all mankind and many others, like The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, or seewith Jason Momoa.

Apple TV+ launched on November 1, 2019, becoming the world’s first all-original streaming service. To date, Apple Original Movies, Documentaries and Series have won 264 awards and 1,150 nominations in just over two years.

To take advantage of this promotion, it is necessary to have a Samsung TV of a model manufactured from 2018, and it is only valid for new Apple TV + subscribers. Customers must be 13 or older, and only one Apple account can be used per TV. When registering the account, a payment method must be added.

The plan will begin to charge 3 months after being registered, so if you are not interested in continuing, you will have to cancel it before that date. The monthly price of the subscription is €4.99.

