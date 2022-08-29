$25,000 for a prop car used by Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks he is a car lover and has an enviable collection. He has done several auctions of very special models and this time it was the turn of a prop car used by the actor in the famous movie ‘The Pentagon Files’, where he acts alongside Meryl Streep. It’s about a Fiat 128 that the actor appears driving through the streets of Washington and that he was auctioned by $25,000.

The car was manufactured in 1975, with specifications for the North American market, although it was also a famous model in Latin America and Europe. The vehicle was restored several times until 2017 when Tom Hanks acquired it after using it in the movie. Just that year, the film was released, based on real life events, which narrates the confrontation between journalists and directors of the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’ against the United States Government, for the publication of classified files on the Vietnam War.

In the two hours of the film the Fiat 128 goes unnoticed in history. However, the actor, as a good connoisseur of cars, did not take long to acquire the vehicle for his collection. In addition, the automobile became a highly coveted jewel by many. Although the car was yellow on the tape, when Tom Hanks He bought it, painted it dark green and made several modifications to it such as the grille, lights and bumper, which were all replaced. The emerald green Fiat has more than 15 thousand kilometers and is equipped with a 1,290 cm3 engine and a four-speed manual gearbox.



Tom Hanks and the Fiat 128

The two-time Oscar winner made a few new changes, apart from the new emerald green color. The model underwent a purge in the refrigerant circuit and the alternator was replaced. He also made adjustments to the carburetor, ignition and brakes. Inside there are details on the front seats that have broken upholstery. However the car remains in its original condition, even the AM radio works. Despite the detail of the broken seats, it is a unique and perfect automotive piece for collectors.

The Fiat 128 it was posted for a time on an auction website and sold in the last week of July for $24,375. Proceeds from the sale are intended to fund Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a charity based in the city of Los Angeles, California, United States.

Last year Tom Hanks He auctioned three cars and a caravan with a lot of history, with a collection of 430 thousand euros, at an event organized in San Francisco by Bonhams. On that occasion he sold a Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40, a Tesla Model S P85D, a Ford F450 Super Duty Lariat and his Airstream Model 34 Limited caravan that was present on the set of most of the films he recorded between 1993 and 2017. Now for 25 thousand dollars just auctioned off prop car that he used in ‘The Pentagon Files’, surely soon he will surprise us with a new sale of his enviable car collection.