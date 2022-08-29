12 curiosities of Ingrid Bergman, transgressive star

“Kiss Me. Kiss me as if it were the last time”. When Ingrid Bergman spoke those words, in a 1942 movie called ‘Casablanca,’ the world fell in love with her. She had been acting in Hollywood for a few years now, and a few more in her native Sweden, and during that time she had done nothing but win over admirers and carve out a savvy acting career, both on screen and on stage.

It took the Academy a few more years to surrender to the talent of Ingrid Bergman, a young actress born in Stockholm in 1915. Her first nomination for Best Actress came in 1944 for For Whom the Bell Tolls, and her first Oscar was won the following year for George Cukor’s Dying Light.. Two more nominations would arrive, for ‘The bells of Santa María’ and ‘Joana de Arco’ by Victor Fleming. But she was not only a prestigious actress, but she had the long-awaited quality of attracting the public to the theaters. ‘The Bells of Santa Maria’ was the highest grossing film of 1945 in the United States, and her films with Alfred Hitchcock, ‘Remember’ and ‘Chained’, were great successes with the public.

Although it is impossible to talk about Ingrid Bergman without touching on her private life. He fell in love with Hollywood and the American public for his naturalness and closeness, qualities not very common in movie stars.. Bergman did not get into arguments on the set, he learned his dialogue to the letter before starting to record and gave himself completely to work, always with a smile and kindness. She fled from the artifice that enveloped the actresses of the time to the point of refusing to change her appearance when she was a young Swedish actress recently arrived in the industry.

The passionate and unconditional love that the United States professed for him was a poisoned gift when Bergman starred in one of the biggest scandals in classic Hollywood, falling in love with Roberto Rossellini and having a child with him while still married to her first husband.. American society saw how the apple of her eye, really of European origin and personality, transgressed her moral values. From 1950 she could not return to the United States for a few years and her relationship with the industry was never the same.

But Hollywood loved her again. After a prolific personal and professional relationship with Rossellini that resulted in five feature films and three blood children, Bergman divorced the director and continued what mattered most to him: his career. And the Academy would award her twice more: she received an Oscar as best actress for ‘Anastasia’ in 1957, when the country was trying to re-establish ties with her, and a third statuette, this one as a supporting actress, for ‘Murder in Sidney Lumet’s Orient Express.

Until now she, Meryl Streep and Frances McDormand are the only actresses with three Oscars, and they are only surpassed by another woman belonging to Hollywood royalty, Katherine Hepburn, who with four statuettes is the interpreter with the most Oscars in history, male or female. Bergman would still be nominated once more, although she did not win it, for ‘Autumn Sonata’ by Ingmar Bergman, her compatriot with whom she shared a last name but was not related.

Ingrid Bergman died on her 67th birthday, August 29, 1982.. 40 years later, we remember her with this handful of curiosities about an unforgettable woman.