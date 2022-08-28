August 26 has seen the light ‘Hold Me Closer’the first topic Britney Spears has taken out since his father’s guardianship was revoked.

The topic has been brought up by nothing more and nothing less than with Elton John and together they have been a success.

This moment has been key for what was the ‘princess of pop’, because she had been fighting for a long time go back to musicbut first he had to face his new stage of life.

And it is that in recent months Britney has not ceased to surprise and has shown more liberated than ever.

Of course, just as his followers have remained faithful, so have the polemics.

What’s more, a few weeks ago her ex-partner, Kevin Federline, questioned the singer’s role as a mother in an interview, as she claimed that her children did not want to see her.

The reason? Britney has risen in recent months many suggestive poses and there are those who have seen it as nudism and a violent act for their children.

The singer of ‘Baby One More Time’ has not hesitated to defend herself and has also taken part her better half, Sam Asghari.

However, the criticism was so hurtful that his Instagram account has been deleted to focus on to find happiness”.

Now, ‘Hold Me Closer’ arrives in the midst of controversy, but nothing has prevented Elton John lend a hand to your partner.

Britney’s message to Elton John from the bathtub

The song has skyrocketed to number one on the worldwide iTunes chart and Britney couldn’t be happier.

Thus, he has shown his enthusiasm by sending a message from the bathtub to Elton John and he has shared it on Instagram.

Hello Sir Elton John. We are number one in 40 countriesOh my goodness, Britney began.

“Right now I’m in the bathtub And I’m about to have the best day possible. I hope you are well too,” the singer finished enthusiastically.

Elton John has not hesitated to share it and add some tender words: “You have made my day”.

“Hope everyone has a great day dancing our songthe singer of ‘Cold Heart’ finished,

Undoubtedly, this tandem has turned out to be a great music couple and their followers are just waiting for them to collaborate again.

