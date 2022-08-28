You get up to 50,000 if you have a 20-peso bill with this printing error: PHOTO

Commerce through digital platforms has become a practical way in which people sell and acquire products from the comfort of their homes, so it is increasingly common to see various options in Internet about products of collection.

Some of the most common are coins, action figures, art pieces, and even banknotes that are currently in circulation in Mexico. In this sense, it is important to remember that the options through websites and their platforms are broader, so users sometimes question the ideal platform to promote and sell these types of items.

Trading on the Internet through these sites

That is why some users have recommended offering collection pieces on pages such as “Milanuncios”, “eBay”, or “Ebid”, however, one of the most common platforms in Mexico is Market Freea platform on which a 20-peso bill has now attracted attention.

This copy is offered in 50 thousand pesos and the user who sells it indicates in the publication that this copy is in perfect condition and that for this reason he has indicated the high price.

About the ticket that is sold for 60 thousand

It is a 20-peso bill, a copy that was offered and put on circulation in 2021, which corresponds to the AL series, and it is an uncirculated banknote, where it is important to note that the seller specified that it does not have a non-circulation certificate; however, he assured that the specimen is in perfect condition.

The reason for the composition of this new banknote consists of a fragment of the artistic work referenced with the certificate “Solemne and peaceful entry of the Army of the Three Guarantees to Mexico City on September 27 of the memorable year of 1821” /1 , by anonymous author.

However, the real reason why this ticket It has such a high value, it is due to the fact that it is a copy that has a printing error, since under number four in the serial folio there is an ink dot; It is noteworthy that these errors are rare, so if you have a copy with an error like this you could sell it for a similar price.

