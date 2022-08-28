X-Celtic gets 5 piastres, 4 rates for the Netherlands

He may not exactly be the next NBA Bo Cruz, but Spaniard and Boston Celtics graduate Juancho Hernangomez managed to help his country eliminate the Netherlands 86-64 in the Basketball World Cup qualifier on Saturday. Saturday.

The former Boston player scored 5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists for the Spanish team at the start of the game in less than 24 minutes of playing time. Hernangomez turned the ball over twice and committed the most personal fouls during the game, while shooting 2-for-5 from the field overall, 1-for-3 from outside the arc, missing both of his free throws. efforts.

The protagonist of “Hustle” may not be the star player from the cast of the Netflix movie that he co-starred with Adam Sandler, but he’s still playing top-tier basketball for Spain and hopefully next season in his new home as well. the Toronto Raptors.

