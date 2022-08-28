Wonderful illustrative video shows how our solar system travels through the center of the Milky Way – FayerWayer

The universe has infinite mysteries that occur in every fraction of a second that passes. Every object that inhabits the galaxies travel around a gravitational axis registering a translation process like the one that the Earth and every planet solar system runs over the massive star we see every morning.

The solar system also moves through the center of the Milky Way. And the galaxy, recent studies have shown, is also moving toward something called the great attractor.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker