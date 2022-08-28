Wonderful illustrative video shows how our solar system travels through the center of the Milky Way – FayerWayer

The universe has infinite mysteries that occur in every fraction of a second that passes. Every object that inhabits the galaxies travel around a gravitational axis registering a translation process like the one that the Earth and every planet solar system runs over the massive star we see every morning.

The solar system also moves through the center of the Milky Way. And the galaxy, recent studies have shown, is also moving toward something called the great attractor.

As each world in our planetary system moves around the Sun, our massive star undergoes an impressive orbital motion. This interstellar journey is what has been portrayed in an illustrative video posted by the people of SpaceRocx.

The solar system traveling through the Milky Way

Similar to the journey that the Endurance takes in the movie Interstellar, worlds with the Sun in the middle move in perfect mechanism through the center of the galaxy. Each of the phenomena that allow the development of life as we know it, including the heliosphere that protects us, are traveling at the same time.

SpaceRocx explains: “The planets orbit the Sun, roughly in the same plane. The solar system moves through the galaxy at an angle of approximately 60 degrees between the galactic plane and the planetary orbital plane. The Sun moves up and down and in and out relative to the rest of the galaxy as it revolves around the Milky Way.”

This process is carried out at a great speed and although the speed is a point to highlight, experts say that the Sun takes approximately between 225 and 250 million years to complete just one orbit around the galaxy through the center in which it is located. transfers.