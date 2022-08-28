With a brace from Lewandowski, Barça thrashed Valladolid

The Catalans received the Valladolid in the Spotify Camp Nou for the third day, showing a great performance, which was reflected in the scoreboard, beating the Pucelano club 4-0.

Barcelona reaffirms the offensive power, showing that the 4-1 win over the Real society It was no coincidence, now the victim of the Catalan team was Valladolid, who conceded four.

The person in charge of opening the scoring was Robert Lewandowski at minute 24 after a cross from Raphinha, who only had to push the Pole. The Blaugrana fans surrendered to the striker.

The Catalans did not slow down and sought to increase the advantage after a good game as a whole and solidity in the midfield.

Just before the end of the first half, and after a good individual play by Dembelewho attended pedri inside the area for the Spanish midfielder to shoot Jordi Masip and put the second in favor of Barça.

At the beginning of the second half, things did not change much, Barcelona He took the initiative again, although without much clarity in the last quarter of the field.

It was until after minute 60 and when Valladolid began to generate danger, although it did not last long, since at 64 ‘and with a high-level definition, Lewandowski increased the score even more.

The game turned to a calmer one for the locals, already in compensation time Sergio Robertpushed the ball after a shot by ‘Lewi’ that hit the post, making it 4-‘0.

Barcelona got their first victory at home, on Saturday they will face Sevilla in search of continuing the good run

