Will there be room for Pablo Sarabia?

LIVE PSG MONACO: THE PROTAGONIST

The direct of PSG Monaco leads us to analyze a race that could be full of surprises. Without talking about the names already known, one of the players who arouses more and more curiosity is Pablo Sarabia Garcia who, despite being one of the least titled, always manages to find space in front of him. Today he is expected to complete a super trident alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. The footballer had been signed by Sevilla in the summer of 2019 to play two AC seasons.

This year he returned to Paris after a season on loan at Sporting Lisbon where he enchanted and Galtier holds him in high regard so much that he has always played as a starter so far. Quick boy with a good foot, he is not a goalscorer but more one who makes himself available to the team thanks to speed and technique, change of pace and great generosity especially when he is near the opponent’s goal.

PSG MONACO STREAMING VIDEO AND LIVE TV: WHERE TO SEE THE GAME?

All French Ligue 1 matches, including PSG Monaco live, will only be available to Sky customers, as the match will be broadcast on their channels Sky Football. Alternatively, to follow the live streaming video just make a subscription to NowTv.

PSG MONACO: SHOW INSURED!

Waiting for the live between PSG Monaco, today 28 August at 8.45 pm, let’s see how the two teams will arrive at the stadium and let’s try to figure out who could take it home. PSG Monaco is in fact a classic of French football, and although it no longer has the luster of the past and the Monegasque team has shrunk a bit over time, it doesn’t matter, after all, the ball is one and both teams take to the field to win the match. match.

PSG has already found the right place and is preparing to walk triumphantly until June, with the idea of ​​raising yet another cup of the Ligue 1 and why not, the one with the big ears. The Parisian team is in fact first in the standings, the only one to still have the full score in this start of the championship and the feeling is that we will hardly see a team beat PSG, the only mistake that the Capitoline could make would be to face the match under the leg.

PSG MONACO: LIKELY FORMATIONS

Galtier will not abandon its classic 3-4-1-2 which makes both the exteriors look their best Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, in fact, the right fielder comes from a goal and an assist in the match won against Lille. Then on the trocar we find again Messi, who in this role no longer having to run on the wing can use all his technique to serve his attacking mates: Mpabbe and Neymar, all three returning from a goal, apart from the French who has put three. In short, the team seems to be found and probably to avoid injuries and turnover we will observe this formation until the end.

The Monk on the other hand will probably use the 4-4-2 since it is the only module that can make the Monegasque team perform at its best, even if it denotes a certain technical limitation, given that none of the players present in the squad has the characteristics to finalize a shot or a pass. In fact in the last game lost against Lens the only one to score a goal was the central defender: Badiashile.

PSG MONACO: QUOTAS AND FORECASTS

For this live PSG Monaco, Eurobet has given the following odds: 1.20 the victory of the hosts, 3.4 the tie and 4.25 the victory of Monaco.

