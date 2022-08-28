Who are the doubles of Iago Aspas, Abel Caballero, Silvia Superstar or Ana Peleteiro?

How do you look like…! Who has not heard this phrase before? Looking for reasonable resemblances to your relatives, acquaintances or yourself is something we do regularly, a curiosity that can already be cleared up with the existence of applications that take advantage of the technology of Artificial intelligence to analyze the photos and then suggest a list of celebrities who resemble the face shown. You can even go further with other ‘apps’ that choose the cartoon character or the portrait of a famous painting with which you have similar features.

Photocopies for your DNA

The truth is that facial similarities have been in the news these days due to an article published in the magazine ‘Cell Reporters’ that demonstrates for the first time the reason why there are identical or very similar individuals in different parts of the world. The research is by the Spanish doctor Manel Esteller, who points out that the appearance of doubles of a person as if they were photocopies has been reason for attention in Arts and popular culture but it had never before been approached from the scientific point of view. For it collected the same biological material from these individuals extremely similar to see if there was an “objective reason” for this similarity. Facial recognition programs discovered pairs of individuals “almost indistinguishable from each other”. “And we saw that human doubles share similar variations in DNA, particularly in relation to genes involved in the formation of the mouth, nose, eyes, chin and forehead”, clarified the scientist.

The FARO challenge on Instagram

Far from scientific demonstrations and mobile applications on facial recognition, from FARO’s Instagram profile, this week we proposed a game to our readers so that, simply with their visual appreciation, they could propose reasonable resemblances between our celebrities, with other ‘celebrities’ more international. The local cards were seven: the mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, the delegate of the Xunta in Vigo, Marta Fernández Tapias, the Celtic Iago Aspas, the athlete Ana Peleteiro, the actress María Castro, the musician Iván Ferreiro and the businesswoman and singer Silvia Superstar.

ABEL KNIGHT

The ‘feedback’ from FARO’s ‘followers’ has been more or less correct, if we look at the similarities between the original and its copies. However, some of the answers lacked a proposal since, as in the case of the Vigo councilman, according to some, “there is no one, Abel is unique and inimitable”; “impossible, he is unique in his kind”; or ” we will never find someone like him”. However, most have agreed on his “twin”, in this world of ‘celebrities’. Nearly half of the responses gave a name: Rowan Atkinsonbest known for his character on British television: “Mr. Bean.”





The other reasonable resemblance to Caballero that our readers suggest is the animated character of The SimpsonsJoe Quimby curiously also mayor, but from the fictitious city of Springfield.

IAGO ASPAS

The Celtic player has among his stellar twins two fictional characters, two actors and a singer. Are Skillzythe 2020 World Cup mascot, and Edcharacter from the cartoon series “Ed edd and Eddy”. The interpreters who, according to FARO readers, bear a reasonable resemblance to Moaña’s are Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper in the series Big Bang Theory” -this is the most repeated proposal-, Y Cillian Murphythe actor who gives life to Tommy Shelbythe charismatic leader of the “Peaky Blinders”. The singer who they say is almost a clone of the Celta captain would be Christian Castrowhich popularized a few years ago the hit “Blue”.





To others, Aspas looks like “to the Pope himself” and there is even one that mentions the former leader of Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera. There are also those who assure that “there does not exist” anyone who looks like Iago Aspasthus emphasizing their genuineness.

MARIA CASTRO

In the case of the actress from Vigo, the similarities proposed are more focused on her condition as a redhead than on the features of her face. The list they propose on Instagram goes through the actresses Julia Roberts, Cristina Castaño (also Galician) and Bryce DallasHowardin addition to the Disney cartoon character, brave.





Other options proposed by the ‘followers’ for María Castro are Pippi Longstockingan endearing character from a Swedish children’s series, and the presenter and journalist Mercedes Mila.

ANA PELETEIRO

Of the popular faces that are proposed as “twins” of the athlete from Ribeira, there is one whose resemblance is quite close. Is about singer, songwriter, actress and model Solange Knowles. The triple jumper who won bronze at the last Tokyo Olympics also bears a reasonable resemblance to Zoe Saldaña, an actress from Avatar Y Avengers. Other women with features similar to the Galician are, according to readers, the model Naomi Campbell, and the comic character Raven.





IVAN FERREIRO

In the case of the former leader of Los Piratas, the proposals focus above all on humor. the comedians What what, of the SER chain and Javier Coronasfrom the Movistar + platform, are the supposed clones of Ivan Ferreirowho also resemble the character of the grandfather of the film “Up”, Carl Fredricksen.





SILVIA SUPERSTAR

The image that the businesswoman and former leader of killer barbies they award him a range of similarities that pass, above all, by great idols of music and interpretation of the 20th century. It is the case of the queen of the ‘country’, Dolly Partonor the sexual icon of cinema, the French brigitte bardot. In addition, Silvia also has a drawn representation of her that brings her closer to the character of Jessica Rabbitone of the sex symbols of animation, and wife of Roger Rabbit in the movie “Who cheated on roger rabbit?”. Chari, GH 12 contestant She is another of those mentioned in the survey on Silvia, but if there is a woman that the Vigo woman resembles, according to the opinion of several of those surveyed, that is the actress Eve Mendeswho shared the spotlight with Will Smith in romantic comedy “Hitch”.





Pamela Anderson and Ana Obregon are other of the proposed faces, although the one that elevates Silvia to the heights is not missing, defining her as “God made woman”.

MARTA FERNANDEZ TAPIAS

The image of the delegate of the Xunta in Vigo seems to be linked to faces from the small and the big screen, from the catwalk, but also from royalty. Thus, the clones that are proposed for the politics of the Popular Party are the model valeria mazzathe daughter of the kings of Spain, the infanta Sophia of Bourbonamerican actress Lisa Kudrowpopular for his role as Phoebe Buffay in the world famous series “Friends” and the also interpreter, but Spanish, Lara Dibildos.





Not only celebrities were proposed to compare to our most popular faces. Some of the participants in this game assured that they themselves resembled the local cards that were proposed from FARO’s Instragram profile. Of course, without showing his photo, it is difficult to know, therefore, if there really is any reasonable resemblance, as they claimed.