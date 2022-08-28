Who are going to be the winners and losers of the 2022 MTV VMAs? | Music
The countdown ends for one of the essential events of the international industry. The MTV VMAs celebrate in early this Monday, August 29 an edition that will return to normal after a few years marked by the restrictions of the pandemic. The live audience returns, the music returns and the stars return. And, of course, the statuettes in the shape of an astronaut are back.
many are anxious to follow the broadcast of the VMAs and all the performances they have prepared. However, the artists, although they enjoy the beauty of the performances they have put on to leave the public breathless, are thinking above all about whether or not they are going to win the prizes for which they are eligible. This year, in addition, there is a lot of competition and nothing should be taken for granted. Of course, there are those who start as favorites.
Especially the name of three men sounds. Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar are the top nominees for this 2022 and they start with an advantage. But do they really have a chance of being the big winners of the 2022 MTV VMAs? Lil Nas and Jack Harlow are the cases that generate the most doubts. They are nominated in some of the biggest categories (Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration) with INDUSTRY BABYbut will they prevail over the rest?
Although the video is a real blast, it came out so long ago that we can’t stop thinking about the idea that those responsible for these awards will focus on the artists who have starred in the big releases of the last year. According to this, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny could have many ballots not to leave empty handed. Haven’t they globally flagged the songs and videos of Harry’s House Y a summer without you? And the same goes for Taylor Swift. Some awards without awarding Taylor? no way.
Therefore, if they do not meet the forecasts due to the barrage of nominations, Lil Nas and Jack Harlow would become the big losers of the night. We also don’t have much hope that the VMAs will recognize some of the wonderful songs that have been with us over the last year, like that Cold Heart of Elton John and Dua Lipa or Fame, one of the two songs that Rosalía has competing in this edition. The featuring with The Weeknd competes in the category of Best Collaboration, but it also has Saoko making it in Best Editing. Will Motomami get at least that much recognition?
We leave you the complete list of the nominees and nominees for the MTV VMA 2022 so that you can make your own calculations…
video of the year
- Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
- Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was“ – Columbia Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
- Drake–OVO/Republic
- Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – Columbia Records
- Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
- Lizzo – Atlantic Records
song of the year
- Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
best new artist
- Baby Keem – Columbia Records
- Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
- GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
- Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
- Måneskin – Arista Records
- SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
best performance
- September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records
- October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records
- November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records
- December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
- January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK
- February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
- March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
- April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records
- May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company
- June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
- July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
best collaboration
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
- Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
- ROSALIA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAME” – Columbia Records
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
best pop video
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records
best hip hop video
- Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
- Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
- Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – GOOD Music / Def Jam
best rock video
- Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records
- Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records
- Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records
- Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group
- Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records
best alternative video
- Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
- Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
- Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records
- panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
- Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
- WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
best latin video
- Anitta – “Wrap Up” – Warner Records
- Bad Bunny – “Tití Asked Me” – Rimas Entertainment
- Becky GX KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
- Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records
- Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin
- J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC / Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW
- Chloe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- HER – “For Anyone” – RCA Records
- Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
- Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records
- The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records
Best K-Pop Video
- BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
- ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment
- LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
- SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
- Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment
- TWICE – “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment
best video for a cause
- Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
- Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Hit
- Stromae – ”Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
Best Performance in the Metaverse
- BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
- BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
- Charlie XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records
- Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam
- Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
best long video
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records
- Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
- Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
best cinematography
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
- Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
best direction
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Best Art Direction
- Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records
- Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic Records
- Kacey Musgraves – “simple times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Visual effects
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
best choreography
- BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records
- Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
best edit
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
- Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
- ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records