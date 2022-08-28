Who are going to be the winners and losers of the 2022 MTV VMAs? | Music

The countdown ends for one of the essential events of the international industry. The MTV VMAs celebrate in early this Monday, August 29 an edition that will return to normal after a few years marked by the restrictions of the pandemic. The live audience returns, the music returns and the stars return. And, of course, the statuettes in the shape of an astronaut are back.

many are anxious to follow the broadcast of the VMAs and all the performances they have prepared. However, the artists, although they enjoy the beauty of the performances they have put on to leave the public breathless, are thinking above all about whether or not they are going to win the prizes for which they are eligible. This year, in addition, there is a lot of competition and nothing should be taken for granted. Of course, there are those who start as favorites.

Especially the name of three men sounds. Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar are the top nominees for this 2022 and they start with an advantage. But do they really have a chance of being the big winners of the 2022 MTV VMAs? Lil Nas and Jack Harlow are the cases that generate the most doubts. They are nominated in some of the biggest categories (Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration) with INDUSTRY BABYbut will they prevail over the rest?

Although the video is a real blast, it came out so long ago that we can’t stop thinking about the idea that those responsible for these awards will focus on the artists who have starred in the big releases of the last year. According to this, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny could have many ballots not to leave empty handed. Haven’t they globally flagged the songs and videos of Harry’s House Y a summer without you? And the same goes for Taylor Swift. Some awards without awarding Taylor? no way.

Therefore, if they do not meet the forecasts due to the barrage of nominations, Lil Nas and Jack Harlow would become the big losers of the night. We also don’t have much hope that the VMAs will recognize some of the wonderful songs that have been with us over the last year, like that Cold Heart of Elton John and Dua Lipa or Fame, one of the two songs that Rosalía has competing in this edition. The featuring with The Weeknd competes in the category of Best Collaboration, but it also has Saoko making it in Best Editing. Will Motomami get at least that much recognition?

We leave you the complete list of the nominees and nominees for the MTV VMA 2022 so that you can make your own calculations…

video of the year

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was“ – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake–OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

song of the year

Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

best new artist

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

best performance

September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

best collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALIA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAME” – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

best pop video

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records

best hip hop video

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – GOOD Music / Def Jam

best rock video

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records

Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records

best alternative video

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records

panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

best latin video

Anitta – “Wrap Up” – Warner Records

Bad Bunny – “Tití Asked Me” – Rimas Entertainment

Becky GX KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records

Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC / Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW

Chloe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

HER – “For Anyone” – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records

Best K-Pop Video

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment

LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment

TWICE – “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment

best video for a cause

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Hit

Stromae – ”Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

Best Performance in the Metaverse

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charlie XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

best long video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

best cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

best direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Best Art Direction

Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Visual effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

best choreography

BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

best edit