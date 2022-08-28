When does Elvis premiere on HBO MAX?

It is true that for a movie buff there is no better experience than going into a movie theater and enjoying a premiere on the big screen. But that doesn’t stop you from having a good time watching a movie from the comfort of home. For those who have not seen it or for those who want to give it a second chance, it will arrive very soon Elvis to the streaming. And it is that although it is still on the billboards in some countries, now it will also be part of the catalog of hbo max.

The truth is that this launch on the subscription service was affected by the new decisions made by the studio behind the film. Is about Warner Bros Discovery, which is now led by David Zaslav. Since the new managers have taken charge, drastic measures have been determined. Among them, the cancellation of projects such as batgirl -even having completed its filming- or the postponement of premieres such as the sequel to Aquaman.

That’s not all: in addition, it was defined that the focus of the study will be on the cinema. And it is that, in recent months, the tapes produced were not only designed for the big screen, but also for their arrival on HBO Max after 45 days. This rule is no longer valid for the study and, in this sense, Elvis that was released on June 24 in the United Statesdid not arrive on August 9 on the streaming platform as expected.

Although this may vary according to each product, in reality for Elvis Its next release date on the subscription service is already defined. But before… What is it about Elvis? The film directed by Baz Luhrman and starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks points out: “Explore the life and music of Elvis Presley, and his complicated relationship with his enigmatic agent, Colonel Tom Parker. The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, set against the backdrop of the cultural landscape in the United States. At the center of that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley.”.

+ Release date of Elvis on HBO Max

If a biopic of the King of Rock and Roll with all those spices sounds promising to you, then you shouldn’t miss the big premiere of Elvis on the streaming platform after the modifications of Warner Bros. The uncertainty has been left behind and now it has been confirmed that the next friday september 2 The film with Austin Butler and Tom Hanks can be seen within the subscription service.