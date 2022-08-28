What to watch today on TV? Sunday, August 28, 2022 | TV

10.50 / Antenna 3

Running of the bulls in San Sebastián de los Reyes

As of today, coverage of the running of the bulls in the Madrid town of San Sebastián de los Reyes is present on Antena 3. The channel will broadcast, within the space Public mirror, all the appointments, which return after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, with Javier Gallego as narrator and Beatriz Solano as street reporter.

11.35 / Movistar Drama

‘The Ides of March’

USA, 2012 (100 minutes). Director: George Clooney. Cast: Ryan Gosling, George Clooney, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Evan Rachel Wood, Paul Giamatti.

The fourth film as director of George Clooney delves into the machinations that take place inside an electoral campaign for the presidency of the United States. the ides of march It throws well-sharpened darts and its recipients are the world of image consultants, the manipulation of public opinion and lies as a pragmatic flag that is embraced in the name of victory. All this clinging to a great script, which doses a relentless dramatic progression.

14.50 / CMT

‘Inside of the labyrinth’

Labyrinth. USA, 1986 (100 minutes). Director: Jim Henson. Cast: Jennifer Connelly, David Bowie, Karen Prell.

Rarely are there movies that catch young and old alike. The creator of The Muppets, Jim Henson, relies on the production company Lucasfilm and a great script by Monty Python Terry Jones to create a fantasy that revolves around a labyrinth that works as a metaphor for the difficulty of growing up. Henson is inspired by the world of MC Escher, the artist of impossible drawings, constantly resorts to Freudian elements and traces an initiatory story that confronts the child’s gaze with the world of adults.

15.05 / WE ARE

‘Guantanamera’

Cuba-Spain, 1994 (102 minutes). Director: Tomas Gutierrez Alea. Interpreters: Jorge Perugorría, Mirta Ibarra, Carlos Cruz.

A social satire wrapped in a romantic comedy. Or a love story that walks alongside a political portrait. Guantanamera unites both intentions. It is a film that is as funny as it is critical in which a truck and a funeral procession share a journey and adventures through a thrifty state plan for the transfer of the deceased.

15.30 / The Sixth

‘Thomas Crown’s Secret’

Thomas Crown Affair. USA, 1999 (108 minutes). Director: John McTiernan. Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo, Denis Leary.

Irregular John McTiernan delivers a remake from an old Norman Jewison film. Pierce Brosnan barely replaces Steve McQueen in the character of an almost invincible white-collar thief who doesn’t count on falling into the seductive nets of an agent investigating his thefts. The elaborate staging serves to hide somewhat the shortcomings of a conventional story.

17.30 / DAZN and Movistar LaLiga

Triple date with the day of football

The third day of LaLiga soccer today includes three games. The first of them will arrive at 5:30 p.m., with the duel between Getafe and Villarreal at 5:30 p.m., broadcast by Movistar LaLiga. Later, at 7:30 p.m., DAZN will offer the confrontation between Barcelona and Valladolid. To finish, Espanyol will receive Real Madrid at 10:00 p.m. before the cameras of Movistar LaLiga.

20.10 / Movistar Action

‘Open Until Dawn’

From Dusk Till Dawn. USA, 1996 (105 minutes). Director: Robert Rodriguez. Cast: George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino, Harvey Keitel.

Robert Rodríguez and his friend Tarantino join forces to create an oversized and thug film that begins as a thriller and, halfway through its footage, it travels by surprise to the land of vampire terror. Of course, with much desire to party.

21.30 / DMAX

A portrait of Seprona’s work

A neighborhood war caused by the mismanagement of wastewater forces Seprona agents to intervene. This is one of the cases portrayed in this installment of the documentary series Seprona in action. In addition, the members of the body will investigate a kennel in poor condition, suspecting that a crime of animal abuse is taking place, and they will locate an alleged trafficker of exotic birds.

22.00 / Antenna 3

A new installment of the ‘Unfaithful’ series

Asya faces problems twice in this episode of the Unfaithful series. On the one hand, Derin will discover that Volkan has given her her pendant and, on the other hand, Gonül will take away her office after taking the reins from Asya in the hospital. In addition, this installment tells how Pelin goes to Onur’s house and secretly records a kiss between him and Derin.

23.45 / Movistar Classics

‘The Irishman’s Tavern’

Donovan’s Reef. USA 1963. (108 minutes). Director: John Ford. Cast: John Wayne, Lee Marvin, Elizabeth Allen.

John Wayne’s latest film under the direction of John Ford is a light comedy, but more than stimulating, in which a group of old sailors welcome a wealthy heiress to their lair in the South Seas. A warm and smiling film in which the most classic camaraderie lives.

