What time today is the F1 race in Belgium (Spa) and how to watch it

Today, Sunday, the fourteenth race of the season, the 2022 F1 Belgian GP, ​​is held at traditional times. It will be the first date after the summer break, and the 67th edition of the event on Belgian soil, the 55th to be held in Spa-Francorchamps.

FOLLOW SUNDAY’S BELGIUM GP LIVE HERE:

What time is the F1 race in Spa today, the Belgian GP 2022 this Sunday

What time is today the F1 race in Spa (Belgium) in Spain : at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)

What time is today the F1 race in Spa (Belgium) in Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Ecuador, Peru: at 08:00

at 08:00 What time is today the F1 race in Spa (Belgium) in Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile and Paraguay: at 09 : 00h

What time is today the F1 race in Spa (Belgium) in Argentina and Uruguay: at 10 :00h

Since Formula 1 delayed the start of the races by an hour, the start of most appointments in European lands start at 3:00 p.m., and at that local time and at the same time in Spain, the start of this Sunday in Belgium.

In Latin America, Also, as is customary, you will have to get up earlier to watch the Belgian race from eight in the morning in Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, nine in the morning in Venezuela, Paraguay, Chile and Bolivia or ten in Argentina and Uruguay.

No rain expected for the Belgian GP, but we must never underestimate the ability to change and surprise that area of ​​Europe has, and therefore we must not rule out possible weather interruptions. In any case, it seems highly unlikely that we will see anything reminiscent of the 2021 Belgian GP disaster.

How to watch the Belgian GP 2022 Formula 1 race today in Spain and Latin America

Where can you see today the F1 race in Spa (Belgium), in Spain : DAZN F1

Where can you see today the F1 race in Spa (Belgium), in Mexico : FOX Sports Mexico

Where can you see today the F1 race in Spa (Belgium), in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama : STAR Action/ESPN

Where can you see today the F1 race in Spa (Belgium), in Venezuela and Bolivia : STAR Action/ESPN

Where can you see today the F1 race in Spa (Belgium), in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay : STAR Action, FOX Sports or ESPN

Where can you see today the F1 race in Spa (Belgium), in Chile : STAR Action/FOX Sports

As has been customary in Spain for several seasons, the only way to legally take part in the weekends of the highest category is through DAZN F1the streaming platform that has exclusively contracted both the rights of the Great Circus and also those of MotoGP in Spain.

In Latin America, televisions vary depending on the region or country. However, it should be remembered that all residents in this series of countries can also contract the services of the official streaming platform of the category; F1TV.

The Belgian GP 2022 F1 grid: rows and positions after penalties

(Q: Verstappen, Leclerc, Zhou, Norris, Ocon, Mick Schumacher and Bottas serve penalties for engine changes)

1 Carlos Sainz

(Ferrari)

two Sergio Perez

(Redbull) 3 Fernando Alonso

(Alpine)

4 Lewis Hamilton

(Mercedes) 5 George Russell

(Mercedes)

6 alexander albin

(Williams) 7 Daniel Ricciardo

(McLarens)

8 Pierre Gasley

(AlphaTauri) 9 Lance Stroll

(Aston-Martin)

10 Sebastian Vettel

(Aston-Martin) eleven Nicholas Latifi

(Williams)

12 Kevin Magnussen

(Haas) 13 yuki tsunoda

(AlphaTauri)

14 Valtteri Bottas (P) +20

(Alfa Romeo) fifteen Max Verstappen (S)

(Redbull)

16 Charles Leclerc (P)

(Ferrari) 17 Esteban Ocon (P)

(Alpine)

18 Lando Norris (P)

(McLarens) 19 Guanyu Zhou (P)

(Alfa Romeo)

twenty Mick Schumacher (P)

(Haas)

Where to see the best of the Spa race and the post of the Belgian GP of F1 2022

What time does the post Belgian GP 2022 in DAZN F1?

What time is the post of the F1 race in Spa : in DAZN F1 around 17:00 (at the end of the Belgian GP).

The Dazn F1 post-race is subject to the time the test ends in Spa, although it is expected that around 5:00 p.m. it will be possible to listen to Naomi de Miguel, Peter of the Rose, Antonio Lobato and Toni Cuquerella.

When can I see the F1 Belgian GP repeated in DAZN F1?

Sunday, August 28 at 6:00 p.m. and Monday, August 29 at 1:00 a.m. Also on Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Belgian GP 2022 F1 FP1 Results

Belgian GP 2022 F1 FP2 Results

Belgian GP 2022 F1 FP3 Results

F1 Belgian GP 2022 Qualifying Results