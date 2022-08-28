What time is the Belgian Grand Prix?

The race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, the fourteenth round of the Formula 1 championship, starts at 08:00 a.m. Central Mexico time

The fourteenth day of the Formula 1 with the Belgian Grand Prix, which takes place this Sunday from the circuit of Spa-Francorchampsstarting at 08:00 hourscentral Mexico time.

The Mexican Red Bull driver, Czech Perezwill start from second position, behind Ferrari’s Spaniard Carlos Sainz, despite finishing third in qualifying due to multiple penalties, including teammate Max Verstappen, who won the ‘pole‘.

In total, seven drivers were sanctioned for the change in different components of their respective cars.

In addition to Verstappen, Lando Norris (McLaren), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), will start from the bottom due to new internal combustion engines, turbochargers and MGU-H’s.

Max Verstappen alongside Charles Leclerc will also use new MGU-K’s and batteries. Obviously, they all penalize because their Power Unit items are already out of those regulated for the whole year.

Mick Schumacher (Haas) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) will have all new Power Unit elements. In addition, Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas, Mick Schumacher and Max Verstappen will also make changes to their gearbox, another mechanical element of the car that is also limited to a maximum number for the entire year.

Sergio Perez Getty

The Chinese Guanyu Zhou was the last driver to be sanctioned and although he made the same changes as Leclerc, the Alfa Romeo driver did not penalize for the exhaust, but for the other elements; Being the first time they have been replaced, there are ten seats per element and for this reason it was still at the bottom of the grid.

This Monday, August 29, ESPN Racing starts, the podcast with the best motorsport analysis and top-level guests with Alex Pombo, Javier Trejo Garay and Adal Franco at the wheel. Enjoy it on ESPN .

Verstappen is the leader of the drivers’ championship with 258 points, 80 ahead of Leclerc, Czech Perez He is in third place with 173 points, ahead of George Russell (158) and Sainz (156).

In the constructors’ championship, Red Bull is at the top with 431 units, ahead of Ferrari (334), Mercedes (304), Alpine (99) and McLaren (95).