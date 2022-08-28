Vin Diesel forgets The Rock and adds Jason Momoa to Fast and Furious 10

After Vin Diesel try to convince by all means (both public and private) to Dwayne Johnson to return to the Fast and Furious saga and he once again assured that “there is not a single possibility”, apparently he has already found someone who can replace him.

It is nothing less than Jason Momoathe current DC Aquaman, who according to THR has just said yes to join the cast that will begin recording the tenth part presumably in March of this year and that initially includes, in addition to Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Jason Statham who appears in the post-credit scene of the last installment released this year.

The idea is that Charlize Theron repeats the plate as the villain in her brilliant role as Cipher and it is still unknown if Momoa will be on his side or if he will join the team led by Dominic Toretto who left street racing a long time ago to dedicate himself to stopping the bad guy on duty.

It is also not clear if John Cenawho currently shines as Peacemaker on HBO Max, and who in the ninth part appeared as Toretto’s brother, will say present this time now on Dominic’s sidewhich is how the story supposedly ended in Fast 9.

What is clear is that Universal plans to release the tenth film on May 19, 2023, which will again have Justin Lin in the direction who will be in charge of closing the saga. And Dwayne Johnson? Vin Diesel will surely continue trying to convince him to sign the return of luke hobbs.